Hank Bounds earning $250,000 a year to raise money for Nebraska athletics project — from Alabama

Bounds’ contract has been amended while the athletic complex is on hold during the pandemic. His services have been deferred from October through December, then will resume. The contract is expected to be completely fulfilled and paid out.

Frost and Bounds “clicked” as friends when Frost came to Nebraska as head coach in 2018. Phares said, “Yeah, I think he and Scott had a very good relationship when he (Hank) was here.”

Some wondered if it was wise to keep the former president around for consulting while NU searched for a new president. Kevin Hanrahan, UNL Faculty Senate president at the time, said then that Bounds’ ongoing attachment to the university could “create sort of an awkward situation” for the next president.

The regents nevertheless were able to hire Ted Carter, former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. Carter took over at the start of this year and has received good reviews.

When some regents balked last year at giving the consulting contract to Bounds, sources said, Bounds and Frost were upset.

Phares said only that Frost made it known that “he thought Hank could get the job done.” Another person closely involved in the matter said of Frost: “He thought Hank needed to be involved or the project wouldn’t get finished.”