Hank Bounds earning $250,000 a year to raise money for Nebraska athletics project — from Alabama

Former University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds quit his job last year and left the state to become a professor in Alabama.
But he still earns $250,000 a year from Nebraska.
Under an unusual arrangement, Bounds continues working for the university as a fundraising consultant on UNL’s $155 million football and athletics complex.
While NU already has a large foundation to handle donations, and the UNL athletic department operates its own fundraising effort, Bounds was hired by the NU Board of Regents to work on a three-year contract that will pay him a total of $750,000 plus expenses. The cost will be covered by private funds.
The regents accepted the Bounds contract last year without a public vote. Approval came with strong support from Husker football coach Scott Frost, who was hired while Bounds served as president and has a good relationship with him. When some regents questioned the need to hire Bounds, Frost reportedly argued that his involvement was essential to the project.
One person who has been close to the situation said of Frost: “Really, whatever he says goes.”
Fundraising for the proposed complex hasn’t reached its goal yet, officials said, but it has been going well under Bounds, given the coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s economic struggles. The regents expect to have an update at their Dec. 4 meeting on the project, dubbed the North Stadium Expansion.
“It’s remarkable what’s gotten accomplished in the past year,” Regents Chairman Jim Pillen of Columbus said of the money raised. Bounds’ work has generated “most” of the money that has been raised, Pillen said.
Bounds couldn’t be reached by phone or email late last week. He is paid $110,000 a year as a full professor at South Alabama. Bounds, 53, has a Ph.D. in education leadership from the University of Mississippi. He had been a state higher education administrator in Mississippi before coming to Nebraska.
UNL and the NU system hope to raise $100 million in private money and to use $50 million in revenue bonds and $5 million in trust fund money for the athletic department project. Some fan improvements are included for North Stadium.
Related is construction of an $11.5 million outdoor track facility with $1 million in private money and $10.5 in trust fund cash.
Bounds had already begun working on the fundraising project by late 2018, according to a person familiar with it. “He loves athletics, as you know,” the source said of Bounds.
The source said NU leadership believed Bounds could more reliably pull off the huge fundraising project than NU Athletic Director Bill Moos. Moos declined to comment.
The goal of the complex is to modernize Husker facilities, bring them in line with those in the Big Ten, improve the Huskers’ competitiveness and restore the football program to national prominence.
“Nebraska needs to be back,” said Pillen, a Husker football player in the late 1970s. “We need to get modernized.”
Bounds, who was making more than $530,000 a year at NU, departed as president in summer 2019 just over four years after he started. Before he left, the regents agreed to pay him $300,000 more in deferred, privately funded compensation that was originally to be rewarded if he worked at least five years as NU’s president.
Pillen said last week that it was wise to lean on Bounds for fundraising, even if he lives in Alabama. Paying Bounds $750,000 to raise close to $100 million makes sense, he said. “We’re knocking on the door, but we’re not there,” he said of the goal.
Regent Bob Phares of North Platte said Bounds “had a lot of stuff in process,” so it made sense to forge ahead with him on the fundraising effort. Besides, Phares said, Bounds developed strong connections in Nebraska.
Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, whose father was a longtime surgeon for the Husker football team, said Bounds has “tremendous relationships with a lot of people” in Nebraska.
W. David Scott, founder of the Tetrad real estate company in Omaha and son of Walter Scott, said he remains in contact with Bounds. “He’s a good friend,” David Scott said. “We talk on a regular basis.”
Walter Scott has contributed heavily through the years to the NU system and Omaha civic projects. Calvin Sisson, president and CEO of the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation, said the Scotts await a full report so they know where the project stands before they commit money to it.
Support Local Journalism
Sisson said both Walter and David Scott are friends with Bounds. “We appreciate that Hank has committed his time to help the university raise the money,” Sisson said.
A person familiar with the fundraising said he had heard from three donors who worried that their contributions for the athletic complex would be directed toward Bounds’ compensation. NU spokeswoman Melissa Lee said all donations for the athletic complex will be used that way; money for Bounds’ compensation is designated as such.
The source also said the “optics” of the contract grated some people when the athletic department announced in August that it had to furlough 51 employees through the end of the year because of financial difficulties. And 17 positions were eliminated in June from the athletic department.
Athletic department spokesman Keith Mann said roughly half of the 51 furloughed staffers have been brought back with the resumption of Big Ten football, which at one point wasn’t expected to be played this fall.
Bounds’ contract has been amended while the athletic complex is on hold during the pandemic. His services have been deferred from October through December, then will resume. The contract is expected to be completely fulfilled and paid out.
Frost and Bounds “clicked” as friends when Frost came to Nebraska as head coach in 2018. Phares said, “Yeah, I think he and Scott had a very good relationship when he (Hank) was here.”
Some wondered if it was wise to keep the former president around for consulting while NU searched for a new president. Kevin Hanrahan, UNL Faculty Senate president at the time, said then that Bounds’ ongoing attachment to the university could “create sort of an awkward situation” for the next president.
The regents nevertheless were able to hire Ted Carter, former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. Carter took over at the start of this year and has received good reviews.
When some regents balked last year at giving the consulting contract to Bounds, sources said, Bounds and Frost were upset.
Phares said only that Frost made it known that “he thought Hank could get the job done.” Another person closely involved in the matter said of Frost: “He thought Hank needed to be involved or the project wouldn’t get finished.”
Bounds, who had created his own consulting firm called “One Team,” ultimately received the contract. It didn’t require a public vote of the regents because it fell under the $2 million threshold needing board approval. The president of the university (interim President Susan Fritz at the time) can sign such contracts.
But the contract is oddly phrased as belonging to the Board of Regents — “As directed by the Chair and Vice Chair.” Clare was chairman at the time, Pillen vice chairman. Fritz signed off on it.
Phares said it was likely that the donations would come up short of $100 million and that the project might need to be modified.
But Phares agreed with Pillen that fundraising has gone well considering the pandemic. “I know they have not reached their goal,” Phares said. “I know that we’re somewhere around three-fourths of where we’re headed.”
He said the regents’ business affairs committee has received progress briefings from athletic department representatives such as Moos.
Records from the NU system’s central office in Lincoln indicate that Bounds is typically paid $20,833 a month and some months a bit more. His expenses, including flights, hotel, airport parking and rental car, also are covered. He doesn’t appear to have billed for meals.
The records indicate that he made several trips to Nebraska in late 2019. His expenses for those visits total $3,500 to $4,000.
The records released so far show no expenses for visits by Bounds in 2020, when air travel has slowed because of the pandemic. But Bounds was recently spotted at Lazlo’s restaurant in Lincoln with Husker football announcer and former player Matt Davison, who serves as associate athletic director for football.
NU spokeswoman Lee said last week that Bounds won the consulting contract because “he built excellent relationships with donors during his time as president and because he has a great understanding of and interest in athletics.”
Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, who last year said questions about the contract were “valid points that are worthy of discussion,” said last week that what matters is if Bounds is fulfilling the contract and performing well.
In this difficult time of coronavirus and political unrest, Schafer said, “everybody can unify behind Husker athletics, and especially football. People are ready to move on."
