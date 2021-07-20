Hateful language could mean suspension for Westside competitors

Officials from Omaha Northwest High School reported that boys in the Norfolk High School crowd yelled the N-word at the Northwest girls varsity team as they left the court after a February game against Norfolk High.

As a result, Norfolk Public Schools was placed on probation by the Nebraska School Activities Association for the remainder of the school year. The district issued an apology and started developing an equity and diversity plan.

The incident at Norfolk came less than two weeks after a similar report at Creighton Prep, where someone alleged that a person in Prep's student section called a Bellevue West High School player the N-word.

"Any and all racist and discriminatory language is contrary to our values and the spirit of the Creighton Prep community and will not be tolerated,” Prep said in a statement after the incident.

Yale said Westside's policy was in response to those incidents and others.