Eva Kareneva was preparing to fly back for her senior year at Creighton University from her Maui hometown of Lahaina when the wildfires broke out earlier this month.

Her childhood home was spared, Kareneva said, but her family lost electricity and her diabetic grandmother was unable to refrigerate her insulin for nearly a week. And Kareneva bore firsthand witness to the destruction elsewhere.

The fires have killed at least 111 people, mainly around Lahaina. More than 3,000 buildings in town were damaged by fire, smoke or both.

“Just like the island and state itself, just seeing (Lahaina) leveled, it’s hard to put words to that,” Kareneva said. “It looked as though a bomb had fallen on it. It was horrifying.”

Kareneva is now in Omaha, but her heart remains back in Hawaii. Like the other 300 or so Creighton students from Hawaii, she has to navigate patchwork communication systems in order to remain in touch with family and friends.

Lindsey Kimoto, a senior from Wailuku on Maui, is president of the Creighton student club Hui ‘O Hawai’i. She said the Hawaiian students are greatly affected by what’s going on back home — every missing person, every death.

“It’s impacted everyone,” she said. “We’re all so intertwined. We all know each other. We’ve all lost someone.”

The Hui ‘O Hawai’i club is hosting a drive this weekend for money and supplies to send home.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Creighton’s Lied Center parking lot at 23rd and Cass Streets on Saturday and Sunday.

“We want to help out in any way we can,” Kimoto said.

People can donate money or items including toiletries, clothing, towels, feminine hygiene products as well as other stuff.

“They need immediate help. The best way to do that is through monetary donations,” Kimoto said.

Those who wish to donate money virtually can do through the Venmo mobile app to the club’s handle @CUHOHkokuamaui.

Even though the club just organized the fundraiser earlier this week, Kimoto said the support so far has been pleasantly surprising.

“The word has spread at an amazing speed,” she said. “Within our Creighton community and within our Omaha community, so many people are reaching out and making sure we’re supported. Even people in the grocery stores that see us buying these things are asking about it.”

It’s likely the Hui ‘O Hawai’i club will hold future donation drives.

“We don’t want us (Maui) to become forgotten,” Kareneva said. “We’re very much still in a state of crisis. And we will be for weeks, months and years to come.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

