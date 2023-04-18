Students, parents and community members gathered in Gene Leahy Mall on Tuesday in opposition to the permitless concealed carry bill before its final debate in the Nebraska Legislature.

About 50 people protested Legislative Bill 77, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, which would allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Many were associated with Students Demand Action, a national initiative to end gun violence.

In early March, the bill passed the first round of debate in the Legislature with a 36-12 vote after eight hours of discussion. It passed a second round of debate on March 29 with a 31-10 vote and will soon be debated one more time before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed into law.

Currently, state law requires Nebraskans to obtain a concealed-carry permit, which involves a criminal background check, a $100 fee and n eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Opponents of LB 77 have said the bill would endanger Nebraskans by disabling a crucial barrier to concealed carry. Advocates of the bill believe the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

Some lawmakers, like Omaha State Sen. Terrell McKinney, have argued in the past that the bill would reduce what he deemed law enforcement targeting people in North and South Omaha.

Charlie Yale, a junior at Central High School, said a 2022 study found laws like LB 77 increase firearm homicides by 13%, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

"I remember as far back as fourth grade, in class many of my peers (were) anxious about gun violence in school...anxious about what would happen if somebody came into the school with a gun?" Yale said. "Our state is headed in the wrong direction."

Molly Davies, an educator with the Omaha Public Schools, said she consistently has to prepare her students to know what to do when a gun is in school.

"When adults have more access to guns, kids have more access to guns," Davies said.

Several students have been reported to have had guns in their possession at Nebraska schools this school year.

In February, an Omaha North High School student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds. Nearly a week later, a fifth grader brought a loaded handgun to school in Lincoln.

Last semester, a Bryan High School student and a Millard North High School student both allegedly brought loaded guns to school.

Earlier this month, Florida became the 26th state in the U.S. to pass a law that allows people to carry a concealed gun without a permit or license.

Nebraska students and community members have rallied against gun violence at other protests, including just earlier this month at the State Capitol. Last year, more than 300 students, educators and parents flocked to Memorial Park to fight against gun violence.

World-Herald Staff Writer Erin Bamer contributed to this report.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023