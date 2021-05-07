Hearing on proposed Nebraska health standards that teach gender identity goes almost 4 hours

"This is why I oppose it, because I witnessed the damage that could be done, she said.

Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, told the board to "listen to science over fear."

OutNebraska is a nonprofit that advocates for Nebraskans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

"Young people are increasingly telling us who they are," Swatsworth said, and parents, educators and faith leaders must "honor their truth."

Excluding LBGTQ students from the standards sends the message that they're not worthy of an education, she said.

​Jodi Petersen backed the standards, saying they would allow educators to be both proactive and responsive to children's needs.

Petersen said she has a gender-nonconforming child who's in "the struggle of their life." Gender nonconforming, she said, means that "they do not experience gender in the way that we traditionally know it."

Such children yearn to be understood by their peers and the adults in their life, particularly at school, Petersen said. And yet they are trapped, she said. While the school staff has been supportive privately and in one-on-one interactions, "my child has been silenced within the classroom," she said.