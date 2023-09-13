The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has named 111 Nebraska students as semifinalists in its annual academic competition.
The nonprofit announced more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide on Wednesday. The competition honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the organization.
More than 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking a preliminary SAT test, which is the qualifying exam for the National Merit Scholarship. Out of the 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.
AURORA
Aurora High School
Miller, Atticus M.
BELLEVUE
Cornerstone Christian School
Baardson, Seth W.
Gross Catholic High School
Conner, Joseph
BENNINGTON
Bennington High School
Ferdig, Owen R.
Frost, Logan P.
Roth, Ethan D.
ELKHORN
Elkhorn High School
Cruz, Marielle J.
Kieckhafer, Logan D.
McColly, Tannor
Spanel, Grant M.
Visser, Gavin L.
Mount Michael High School
Halpin, Nicholas R.
Zimmerman, Rocco
GRETNA
Gretna High School
Lee, Owen W.
HOLDREGE
Holdrege High School
Jewett, Kaitlyn L.
LINCOLN
Lincoln Christian School
Ritzema, Silas J.
Lincoln East High School
Auchtung, Julian A.
Hanna, Nixon C.
Kang, Michael Y.
Razdan, Isabella T.
Schubert, Annabeth M.
Tang, Hannah L.
Xu, Christina W.
Lincoln High School
Brozovic, Helen M.
McEntarffer, Guy K.
Rhea, Nola C.
Lincoln Southeast High School
McKillip, Lillias M.
Nickel, Kalainey R.
Lincoln Southwest High School
Jiang, Jason J.
Kundhi, Mirabella M.
Niebuhr, Grace M.
Rutledge, Markus K.
Pius X High School
Villa, Clairvaux M.
NORTH PLATTE
St. Patrick High School
Krondak, William F.
OMAHA
Brownell Talbot School
Fisher, Brett
Harding, Jacob E.
Shipley, Guy W.
Central High School
O'Keefe, Lachlan D.
Rawlinson, Lucy J.
Simpson, Brayden J.
Concordia High School
Dieckman, Avery D.
Rice, David N.
Creighton Prep
Bausch, Mark
Crenshaw, Josef
Goltl, Jack
Jones, Elias
Menard, Lucas J.
Morris, Cooper
Rogers, Andrew
Wascher, Jackson
Duchesne Academy
Fernandes, Rachel M.
Hoover, Anne C.
Mercy High School
Muse, Malanna J.
ELKHORN
Elkhorn North High School
Halweg, Selah L.
Reinoehl, Eva M.
Uhler, Alexandria T.
Elkhorn South High School
Bernhard, Frances L.
Engdahl, Aaron J.
Evans, Mason C.
Fox, Elijah
Hermreck, Tyler A.
Huang, Chuyee A.
Mohring, Jeremiah S.
Moore, Garrett P.
Raj, Archita
Santelman, Gunnar E.
Tsai, Tobias L.
Wu, Rachel S.
Zhu, Luke
Skutt Catholic High School
Cummings, Molly M.
Currans, Lucille S.
Westside High School
Burnett, Allison B.
Parsonage, Elias R.
Twit, Ted A.
HOMESCHOOL
Cary, Jason R.
MILLARD
Millard North High School
Andukuri, Aman R.
Anugole, Arjun
Arun, Arehant
Arunprasad, Vishaal
Deeduvanu, Adithi S.
Dunn, Elizabeth A.
Guda, Reema S.
Jolley, Makenna J.
Kunnath, Arpun D.
Namasivayam, Advika
Peng, Grace L.
Pipinos, Elias I.
Reason, Jacob R.
Sabbi, Lakshmi V.
Sun, Jerry
Swarna, Juhith
Vel, Nayan K.
Yalamanchili, Rohan K.
Millard South High School
Baker, Robert
Coleman, Marcus L.
Hansen, Kodiak
Millard West High School
Coomes, Malia F.
Dalke, Eric I.
Florea, Ingrid
Greunke, William N.
McMullen, Thomas F.
Robson, Jeremy M.
Sapkota, Aagya
PAPILLION
Papillion La Vista High School
Erlbacher, Analise V.
Papillion La Vista South High School
Walts, Haley J.
PENDER
Pender School
Kelly, Caleb M.
PIERCE
Pierce High School
Emory, Travis M.
Jones, Noah G.
SEWARD
Seward High School
Munk, Sjoen L.
WACO
Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School
Hummel, Coen D.
Schmidt, Genevieve L.