The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has named 111 Nebraska students as semifinalists in its annual academic competition.

The nonprofit announced more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide on Wednesday. The competition honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the organization.

More than 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking a preliminary SAT test, which is the qualifying exam for the National Merit Scholarship. Out of the 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.

AURORA

Aurora High School

Miller, Atticus M.

BELLEVUE

Cornerstone Christian School

Baardson, Seth W.

Gross Catholic High School

Conner, Joseph

BENNINGTON

Bennington High School

Ferdig, Owen R.

Frost, Logan P.

Roth, Ethan D.

ELKHORN

Elkhorn High School

Cruz, Marielle J.

Kieckhafer, Logan D.

McColly, Tannor

Spanel, Grant M.

Visser, Gavin L.

Mount Michael High School

Halpin, Nicholas R.

Zimmerman, Rocco

GRETNA

Gretna High School

Lee, Owen W.

HOLDREGE

Holdrege High School

Jewett, Kaitlyn L.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Christian School

Ritzema, Silas J.

Lincoln East High School

Auchtung, Julian A.

Hanna, Nixon C.

Kang, Michael Y.

Razdan, Isabella T.

Schubert, Annabeth M.

Tang, Hannah L.

Xu, Christina W.

Lincoln High School

Brozovic, Helen M.

McEntarffer, Guy K.

Rhea, Nola C.

Lincoln Southeast High School

McKillip, Lillias M.

Nickel, Kalainey R.

Lincoln Southwest High School

Jiang, Jason J.

Kundhi, Mirabella M.

Niebuhr, Grace M.

Rutledge, Markus K.

Pius X High School

Villa, Clairvaux M.

NORTH PLATTE

St. Patrick High School

Krondak, William F.

OMAHA

Brownell Talbot School

Fisher, Brett

Harding, Jacob E.

Shipley, Guy W.

Central High School

O'Keefe, Lachlan D.

Rawlinson, Lucy J.

Simpson, Brayden J.

Concordia High School

Dieckman, Avery D.

Rice, David N.

Creighton Prep

Bausch, Mark

Crenshaw, Josef

Goltl, Jack

Jones, Elias

Menard, Lucas J.

Morris, Cooper

Rogers, Andrew

Wascher, Jackson

Duchesne Academy

Fernandes, Rachel M.

Hoover, Anne C.

Mercy High School

Muse, Malanna J.

ELKHORN

Elkhorn North High School

Halweg, Selah L.

Reinoehl, Eva M.

Uhler, Alexandria T.

Elkhorn South High School

Bernhard, Frances L.

Engdahl, Aaron J.

Evans, Mason C.

Fox, Elijah

Hermreck, Tyler A.

Huang, Chuyee A.

Mohring, Jeremiah S.

Moore, Garrett P.

Raj, Archita

Santelman, Gunnar E.

Tsai, Tobias L.

Wu, Rachel S.

Zhu, Luke

Skutt Catholic High School

Cummings, Molly M.

Currans, Lucille S.

Westside High School

Burnett, Allison B.

Parsonage, Elias R.

Twit, Ted A.

HOMESCHOOL

Cary, Jason R.

MILLARD

Millard North High School

Andukuri, Aman R.

Anugole, Arjun

Arun, Arehant

Arunprasad, Vishaal

Deeduvanu, Adithi S.

Dunn, Elizabeth A.

Guda, Reema S.

Jolley, Makenna J.

Kunnath, Arpun D.

Namasivayam, Advika

Peng, Grace L.

Pipinos, Elias I.

Reason, Jacob R.

Sabbi, Lakshmi V.

Sun, Jerry

Swarna, Juhith

Vel, Nayan K.

Yalamanchili, Rohan K.

Millard South High School

Baker, Robert

Coleman, Marcus L.

Hansen, Kodiak

Millard West High School

Coomes, Malia F.

Dalke, Eric I.

Florea, Ingrid

Greunke, William N.

McMullen, Thomas F.

Robson, Jeremy M.

Sapkota, Aagya

PAPILLION

Papillion La Vista High School

Erlbacher, Analise V.

Papillion La Vista South High School

Walts, Haley J.

PENDER

Pender School

Kelly, Caleb M.

PIERCE

Pierce High School

Emory, Travis M.

Jones, Noah G.

SEWARD

Seward High School

Munk, Sjoen L.

WACO

Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School

Hummel, Coen D.

Schmidt, Genevieve L.