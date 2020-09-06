Here's the first detailed look at how COVID-19 is impacting metro Omaha schools

And there have be no “big blow-ups,” he said.

Though some people are critical of masking and social distancing, they appear to be working, he said.

“These are the procedures that we imagined would help keep us in school; so far it seems like that’s true.”

But it’s early yet.

Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness for Nebraska Medicine, said the data shows that younger people are contracting the disease in Douglas County, a shift from earlier in the year.

Just over 38% of the cases in Douglas County are in people under 30 years old.

“So we are seeing more and more young people with COVID, versus initially when we were all in lockdown, that was a much different picture,” she said.

Another challenge to assessing what’s going on in schools is that children can get the disease and not show symptoms, so there could be a lot more cases happening than are being identified, she said.

“I think there’s some hopefulness about where we are at currently with cases,” and the situation shows that people are trying to do their best with the mask mandate and other protocols, she said.