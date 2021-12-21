Here's the list of metro Omaha students who graduated from UNL last weekend

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 1,316 graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.
In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated. About two dozen returned to be recognized.
Following is a list of graduates from the Omaha metro area. Some students requested not to be listed.
Bellevue
Maya Kim Bullock, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Drew Jacob Davidson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cletus Harrison DeWispelare, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Brittany Danielle Horbach, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with distinction.
Chloe Elizabeth Molnar, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Anthony E. Oddo, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Lindsay Michelle Van Ryckeghem, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Bennington
Jenna Marie Foiles, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Jacob Nathaniel Parker, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.
Joshua John Pokorny, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Sujan Shrestha, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Elkhorn
Emily Burke-Smith, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Katherine Gabrial Carollo, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management.
Sydney Rae Dyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Colton David Feist, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Maxwell Scott Heng, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Katie Marie Higgins, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Devon Michael Hike, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Maximilien Sosthene Kiemde, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Makenzie A. Koher, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Erika Elena Llano, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Guru Charan Reddy Madireddy, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Edward Jackson Miller, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Macy Lynn Myers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Manuel A. Vicente-Hita, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Gretna
Alan Thomas Anderson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Emma Kalin Egger, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Alex Jacqueline Henkel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.
Jarod Quinn Jungjohann, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Lauren Shelley Leapley, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Ann Lauren Sullivan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Jessica Lauren Swanson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mallory Jean Van Haute, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
La Vista
Jaelle Dihokamanga Kondohoma, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Amanda Marie Lewis, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Andrew Joseph Popelka, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.
Soleil Elizabeth Smithberg, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Holly Michelle Snider, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Eric John Harrison Wilkening, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering.
Tyler Daniel Williams, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Omaha (A):
Tadashi Andrew Abe, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Allison Margaret Aden, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Omar Yasin Mustafa Al-Kaseasbeh, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jasmine Cherise Alexander, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Jonelle Alicia Alvarado Perez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Zachary S. Anderson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Tanner Desmond Andrews Sr., College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Benjamin Dean Aniello, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Griselda Aragon, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Terry Lee Arvie II, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Elizabeth Carlson Atherton, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Kossi Loic Mawunyegan Avegnon, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Omaha (B)
Mackenzie Baier, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Maiya Kaeli Ballesteros, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Tyler Lloyd Banark, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jack Sebastian Barrett, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Nadria Michelle Beale, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Grace Anne Becker, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Hunter Joseph Belcastro, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with highest distinction.
David Patrick Bone, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music.
Callie Ann Bopes, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Hailey Lorraine Bos, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nicholas Alexander Bouda, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Kamryn Jene Buchanan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Cassandra Jean Burkhalter, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Mirta A. Bustos Rodriguez, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Omaha (C)
Justin Donald Caniglia, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Alyssa Rae Carlson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Jeffrey Michael Carpenter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Derek Qi-Sheng Chew, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sri Charan Chintalapudi, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Paul Joseph Circo, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Keara Elizabeth Compton, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Sarah Elena Copeland, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Theodore Douglas Cronin, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Omaha (D)
Mackenzie Lauren DeMint, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Dillon Jordan DeRozairo, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Chelsea Patricia Dickan, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Masen Marcus Dinklage, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with distinction.
Elizabeth Katherine Drey, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Matthew Lee Dugick, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Logan Michael Duryee, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jacob Dye, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Omaha (E)
Katherine Anne Emsick, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Omaha (F)
John Samaan Farag, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Samuel William Fink, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Cydney Noel Freeman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Omaha (G)
Nicholas Joseph Gillogly, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Teagan Grabher, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Elizabeth Anne Griggs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction and Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Brett Michael Guy, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Omaha (H)
Benjamin Dean Hansen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Elizabeth Ann Hanzlicek, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Cody Michael Hartshorn, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Tyler James Hays, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Max Ryan Herman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Nicole Danielle Holthaus, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kelsea E. Hournbuckle, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Payton Jannelle Huscroft, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Omaha (J)
Myles Anthony Jay, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Hanna Frances Jesske, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jason Patrick Johanek, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Connor James Johanning, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Omaha (K)
Angela Kaup, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Abigail Rose Kegley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kyle Eugene King, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Madison Marie Kinkaid, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jared Ryan Klahn, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Kara Jane Kostal, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Mason James Kueny, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Isaac A. Kuso, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Omaha (L)
Matthew Ross Lagerstrom, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with high distinction.
Sophia Virginia Lanphier, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Jordyn Mackenzie Larsen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nicholas Robert Lee, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Dallon Christopher Lemon, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Destiney Marie Lindsey, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Stephanie Gisselle Lopez, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nathan John Lorenzen, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Jack William Luddy, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Omaha (M)
Alondra Rose Magallanes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Unyoh Nyangha Mbilain, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Russell Adam McLean, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Daniel James Mendick, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Michael Joseph Militzer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Omaha (N)
Samuel Basler Nelson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Courtney Elaine Neneman, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
James Anthony Neneman II, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jack Chapin Nicas, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Preston Shibata Noll, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Omaha (O)
Michaela Rose O'Grady, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Omaha (P)
Allison Kate Pachunka, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.
Gregory Claude Paesl, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
Annie Celine Parr, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Anirudh Patchipulusu, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with distinction.
Rodric Gabriel Pauletto, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Sofia Susanna Peralta-Amador, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Payton Alexandra Pfanstiel, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Jackson Henry Pflug, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mary Elizabeth Pistillo, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
April Lynn Post, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Michael Scott Prophit, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Gabriel Joseph Puczylowski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Omaha (R)
Jake Thomas Radicia, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Kaylee Ann Radicia, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alexander Gordon Reilly, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Ryan Daniel Rix, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Alyssa Katelyn Robb, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Kara Lee Ruffcorn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kayleigh Julia Ryan, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Omaha (S)
Blake Thomas Schmida, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Erin Margaret Schmidt, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ryan Ernest Schmidt, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sarah Jane Sloboth, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Nicole Lynn Smith, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Tyler Joseph Sondag, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Dante Michael Sortino, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Joshua Adam Stallbaumer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Omaha (T)
Clementae' Terrill Taylor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cole Ethan Thibodeau, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kueny James Thiluang, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Samantha Marie Thomas, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.
Evan James Thorell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Alyssa Nicole Tolliver, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Andrea Brooke Turner, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Omaha (U)
Sara Elizabeth Urban, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Omaha (V)
Keela VanGrinsven, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Lauren Rae von Freiberg, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Omaha (W)
Claire Nicole Watson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Laurel Raine Westerman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Dallas Marie Williams, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Parker Dayne Williams, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with highest distinction.
Courtney Marie Wilson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jacob Tyler Wiseman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Amelia Mary Wood, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Omaha (Y)
Khalid Abdiaziz Yusuf, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Omaha (Z)
Lauren Mckenzie Zabka, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Papillion
Kirsten Elizabeth Afrank, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with distinction.
Jacqueline Marie Alexander, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ambi Tchelcy Anuh-Ndumu, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sierra Marie De La Castro, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mary Alyssa Driscoll, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Cole Regan Hankins, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Emily Paige Hanna, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.
Brent William Kelderman, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Ryan James Kimball, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music with distinction.
Cody Frederick Klinkacek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Connor Lathrop, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ryan Jeffry Melcher, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Gemma Ngoc-Bich Nguyen, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Rebecca Jean Pitts, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Cameron James Raszler, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Brandt William Schultz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sydney Rae Shillinglaw, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Johnette Claire Shockley, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Delaney Marluce Stienblock, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Riley Rose Tolan Keig, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Kari Lynne Veleba, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Kerri Ann Wachholtz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ralston
Jessie Kay Kava, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Brittni Jordyn McGuire, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with high distinction.
Springfield
Briann J. Grier, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Meredith Haubensak, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Michael Everett Marcheck, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Tressa Rae Rewolinski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Valley
Jacob James O'Connor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Waterloo
Nicholas John Caprio, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jaxson Joseph Goeden, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kyle William Rotert, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jaden Faye Steskal, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.