Higher education roundup: Hastings to partner with UNO, UNMC to broaden courses

Hastings College has entered into an agreement with two public universities in Omaha to broaden students’ variety of courses.

Besides Hastings, the agreement involves the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

UNO announced last week that Hastings students would be able to take “a wide array” of classes remotely, or online, from UNMC and UNO while continuing their programs and activities at the private college.

The partnership will start on a limited basis in the spring and will roll out fully in the fall. Hastings College students who are interested in the opportunity will work with their advisers to select courses that would assist them with career aspirations, satisfy their intellectual curiosity or prepare them for graduate and professional programs.

UNMC doctor wins grant to do research on pediatric infection

Dr. Gwenn Skar of the University of Nebraska Medical Center won a $960,660 grant to do research involving shunt infections in children.

Skar is a UNMC assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases and also practices at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.