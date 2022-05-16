Higher pay for OPS summer school depends on negotiations with labor unions

The end of the school year is quickly approaching and Omaha Public Schools staff are preparing to teach more students this summer starting June 8.

Since March, the OPS board has approved pay raises for some staff to work the summer school program, called Next Level Learning, as a way to recruit educators during a continuing staff shortage. But not all employees will receive a boost in pay to work this summer.

OPS is bound to negotiate pay through employee unions, said Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer for OPS. The only positions receiving raises for summer school this year are those whose union negotiated the term into their employee contract.

"We approached all of our negotiating groups that actively work Next Level Learning for us," Wakefield said. "We serve 10-11,000 kids each summer, but only specific groups of employees work with them. Of course, we approached teachers first and then worked through every other group."

Wakefield said the district is still in negotiations with Eastern Nebraska School Security Union Local No. 28, which represents the security guards employed at OPS. State Sen. Justin Wayne, the union's attorney, did not return multiple requests for comment.

Wakefield said the Service Employees International Union 226, which represents support staff such as food service, custodial, office, transportation employees and more, declined the district's negotiation offer for extra summer school pay.

Steve Owens, SEIU 226 president, said he declined the offer because not everyone in the union would receive a boost in pay.

Because the pay raise was only for employees who work at schools with Next Level Learning, employees who work at buildings without summer school wouldn't receive anything. This would include staff members such as custodians who regularly clean facilities in the summer.

"They weren't going straight across the board for everyone, but that's what a union is about," he said. "I know there are a lot of people upset at me about it, but it's not fair all my employees aren't getting the same amount (of pay)."

In March, the OPS board approved extra pay for teachers to work Next Level Learning in 2022 and 2023. Summer school teachers previously received $28.50 per hour. The increased rate is now $40 per hour.

The board also approved raises for principals, assistant principals, social workers, psychologists, bilingual liaisons and sign language interpreters during following meetings.

The hourly rate will be $50 per hour for principals, $45 for assistant principals, $45 for psychologists and $40 for social workers for the 2022 summer only. Liaisons will receive $30 per hour and interpreters will get $35 for Next Level Learning in 2022 and 2023.

Owens said he also declined the district's offer because SEIU 226 members were only offered a pay raise between $2 and $5 per hour.

"I wish that they would have offered my (employees) the same amount of money they offered the teachers, because without us, there are no kids getting food at lunchtime, no one is there to answer the phone, no one is there to open the buildings in the morning," he said. "Without the bus drivers there's no one getting kids to school. We are just as important as the teachers are."

Wakefield said the district did give employee groups such as paraprofessionals or transportation staff significant raises during the last round of contract negotiations. Paraprofessionals received a 5.5% raise this year while transportation staff received an 11% raise.

"We have actively worked to enhance salary packages for all our employees," he said.

