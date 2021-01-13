Historic federal funding boost to help Nebraska schools, universities cope with COVID

Language in the bill appears to prohibit state officials from doing what they did with stimulus money about a decade ago, when they pumped the federal money into the state aid formula, so the state didn’t have to spend as much of its own money.

Blomstedt said his department will be offering local officials guidance on spending the federal money.

He said the job of catching kids up will be labor intensive, and he expects the money could pay existing staff as well as supplemental hires to help students recover academically.

He anticipates that some districts might ask teachers if they are willing to enter into an 11- or 12-month contract instead of the typical nine-month to work extra to catch kids up, he said.

“I’m a little worried that you get to the summer and the workforce says, ‘I need the summer off, personally, to recover,’” Blomstedt said. “In light of that, I think there probably will need to be some other strategies we think about.”

He said schools might tap college students to provide tutoring.

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said some of the money could go to compensate teachers who she said have been working extended hours under stressful conditions since the pandemic hit.