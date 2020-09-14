Home-school filings are up more than 70% in Nebraska — but will it last?

“There is an economic impact of home school, and the impact is usually the loss of an income, unless you were already a stay-at-home mom, which there aren’t very many of those that aren’t doing some kind of work if their kids are in school,” she said.

That financial restraint naturally tends to put a ceiling on home-school numbers, she said.

Katie Burton, another home-school mom who assists families with the transition to home schooling, said she expects a lasting bump in the numbers, but how big remains to be seen.

The people who jumped into home schooling this year likely had the financial wherewithal to make it work, she said.

She expects some will stick with it for the long haul.

“You can’t beat the student-to-teacher ratio that home schooling offers, but you also can’t beat the convenience of sending kids to school,” she said.

Over the decades, the number of Nebraska home-school kids has steadily inched up, but jumps of this year’s size have not been recorded before.

Parents can choose to home-school at any time throughout the year, so the numbers no doubt will continue to fluctuate until the pandemic subsides.