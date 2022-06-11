Hundreds of students and educators rally for gun control in Omaha

Children of all ages stretched their arms up high, holding signs scribbled in bright paint as the sun beat down on a crowd of more than 300 people in Memorial Park on Saturday.

Their hardened faces reflected the words on white poster boards.

"We learned lockdown before ABCs." "Make America safe again." "Protect lives not guns." "We demand safety."

Their parents, educators and local officials stood with them to push for gun control following deadly mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere.

The event was just one part of a national effort for gun reform organized Saturday by March for Our Lives, a student-led organization that was created after the 2018 shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Thousands of people rallied around the U.S. this weekend, according to the Associated Press. In the metro area, children steered the rally, which was sponsored by the Omaha Education Association.

The rally's first speaker was Bryn Pick, a fourth grader at St. Cecilia Cathedral School. She said she was terrified when she found out the victims at Robb Elementary in Uvalde were the same age as her. Two teachers and 19 children were killed at the school.

She said her mind started spinning with grief for the victims' families.

"It just blew my mind, and we should be learning in schools instead of practicing hiding in closets and protecting ourselves just in case there's a person in the school with a gun," she said. "Fear of guns has no belonging in schools. How many kids need to die because of guns before people start to realize it's not the people, it's the guns?"

Lucy Pfannenstiel, an incoming sixth grade student in the Omaha Public Schools, said she's lived most of her life knowing about school shootings, but she didn't think too much about them until it happened to students close to her age in Uvalde.

"It made me a little bit terrified, especially for my friends who live in a more underprivileged part of the city," she said. "It was scary and I knew I had to do something, so I came to this."

Lucy said the threat of gun violence has been present throughout her time as a student. She was only in second grade when a person was spotted near her elementary school with a gun.

But when thinking about going back to school this fall, she said she has trouble feeling scared because she knows there are "so many great teachers who will do anything to protect us students."

Incoming sixth grader Lucky, whose mother asked The World-Herald to not publish her last name, was in fourth grade when she experienced her first lockdown after a person was spotted outside of her school holding a gun.

"We had to hide in our classroom for 30 minutes and it was very scary," Lucky said. "It was honestly one of the scariest moments I've had in school. They usually have drills, which aren't a big deal, but when I heard this wasn't a drill, it was really scary and I couldn't believe it was happening."

Lucky said she's frustrated and saddened by the lack of action as students continue to be killed and traumatized in school shootings.

"It's like they don't care that these kids have families and they have lives they want to live and things they want to do and they couldn't do it because they got killed by people with guns," she said.

Local leaders in attendance Saturday called on Nebraska lawmakers and elected officials to implement solutions to help end gun violence.

State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha said the state needs to consider adopting red flag laws, raising the firearm purchasing age to 21, closing loopholes at gun shows and enacting a waiting period for handgun purchases.

McCollister has tried to implement gun control laws during his time in the Legislature. He is now running for the Metropolitan Utilities District board because of term limits.

"In my years, I'm sorry to say, we have not done much (gun control) in the State Legislature. And that's terrible," he said. "We do need to do better and I'm hoping we do elect some state senators this year that will do a lot better job than I have done in my years in the Legislature."

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who is running for Congress in Nebraska's 2nd District, said gun violence isn't a partisan issue but an American issue, as political parties have come together before to create laws around gun safety.

"It's American when we actually stand up for leaders who are going to come together to take action on this," he said. "It starts with action."

Two gun control measure passed the U.S. House this past week, primarily on party lines. Both of Nebraska's representatives, Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, joined nearly all their Republican colleagues in voting against both measures, which stand almost no chance of passing in the Senate. The congressmen said the bills would do little to nothing to end gun violence.

St. Cecilia librarian Sheila Turbes, who is a member of the gun reform organization Moms Demand Action, stressed that Congress needs to prioritize eliminating gun violence. She said she knows her current principal will never forget the fear she felt as a science teacher at Millard Public Schools in 2011, when a student fatally shot one administrator and injured another.

"The problem was easy access to an unsecured firearm," Turbes said. "The solution is to not arm teachers and turn our schools into fortresses."

After the speakers finished Saturday, the crowd continued the rally by standing along Dodge Street, pumping fists, yelling chants and jumping with their signs. Passing cars honked in support while drivers waved as they went by.

Rhonda Malinga and her husband, Bevin, drove the roughly 53 miles east from Weston, Nebraska, to attend the rally in Omaha. Malinga said while they don't have children, they wanted to come to advocate for safety for their nieces and nephews, as well as all students in Nebraska.

Malinga said she was in Florida with her nieces and nephews when the mass shooting happened in Parkland. She saw the effect it had on them as they were hesitant to attend school.

"There are so many of us that don't agree with a lot of things that happen and we don't say or do anything. We're just real polite about it. We disagree in our minds, and don't do anything," Malinga said. "And this is the first time we've come out and done something like this, because we just felt like, if not now, when?"

