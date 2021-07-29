'I stood my ground.' Woman recalls sit-in 50 years ago that led to UNO's Black Studies Department

Catherine Pope still remembers the day more than half a century ago when she and 53 others were arrested while protesting on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
It was 1969, and college students across the country were taking the fight for civil rights to their campuses.
Pope, who had recently become the first Black woman to be named Miss Omaha, had been told to steer clear of anything to do with the civil rights movement. Still, she joined fellow UNO students for a sit-in at the chancellor’s office.
“When I decided to do this, not only was I told I would lose my scholarships,” Pope said. “I would lose any kind of things that they were going to give me for winning that contest.”
The students filled the chancellor’s office, and Omaha police soon arrived at the university’s administration building.
Someone turned to Pope and said, “Miss Pope, would you like to leave?”
“I stood my ground,” Pope said, “and it was my intention not to leave unless I left with the rest of them, which I did.”
Fifty-four students in total were arrested that evening. Their efforts led to formation of the UNO Department of Black Studies in 1971. The department celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
On Wednesday, the atmosphere in the UNO student center was one of celebration and remembrance as dozens of the “Omaha 54” arrived from across the country to commemorate that day.
UNO’s recently inducted chancellor, Joanne Li, kicked off the ceremony by thanking the Omaha 54.
“Earlier this month, I became the first woman of color to serve as UNO’s chancellor,” Li said. “It is because of activists and scholars like you that a first-generation student from Hong Kong had this chance. I want to say thank you, thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve you and the community.”
John E. Butler didn’t know how much of an impact he would have when he took a seat in the chancellor’s office as a 20-year-old undergrad at UNO.
“It’s very rewarding, also humbling to know that we did something 50 years ago had a far-reaching impact on young people and the community for years to come,” Butler said.
Cynthia Robinson, the director of UNO’s Department of Black Studies, said she was grateful for the efforts of the protesters.
“I feel about the Black Studies Department at UNO as I feel about the struggle of Black people in this country,” Robinson said. “It’s a battle won, not the war, but the battle.”
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067