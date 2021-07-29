'I stood my ground.' Woman recalls sit-in 50 years ago that led to UNO's Black Studies Department

On Wednesday, the atmosphere in the UNO student center was one of celebration and remembrance as dozens of the “Omaha 54” arrived from across the country to commemorate that day.

UNO’s recently inducted chancellor, Joanne Li, kicked off the ceremony by thanking the Omaha 54.

“Earlier this month, I became the first woman of color to serve as UNO’s chancellor,” Li said. “It is because of activists and scholars like you that a first-generation student from Hong Kong had this chance. I want to say thank you, thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve you and the community.”

John E. Butler didn’t know how much of an impact he would have when he took a seat in the chancellor’s office as a 20-year-old undergrad at UNO.

“It’s very rewarding, also humbling to know that we did something 50 years ago had a far-reaching impact on young people and the community for years to come,” Butler said.

Cynthia Robinson, the director of UNO’s Department of Black Studies, said she was grateful for the efforts of the protesters.