'I'm super excited': UNL's dance program saved by nice chunk of private money

Let the dancing continue.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s undergraduate dance program has new life and will continue with an infusion of private money. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Tuesday he has pulled the program off a list of proposed cuts that will be made to resolve an approximately $38 million shortfall.

“I'm super excited,” said dance major Cody Hartshorn of Omaha. “Although I am a senior, I think it’s very important for dance to continue at UNL.”

UNL announced the decision through its in-house Nebraska Today publication. Green also mentioned it during a faculty senate meeting Tuesday.

A UNL academic planning committee hearing about the elimination of dance scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Green said through the Zoom meeting with faculty members that he had received a great deal of feedback from alumni and dance supporters. There were “people planning to be there from all over the world, actually,” Green said, referring to the Wednesday hearing that is no longer needed.