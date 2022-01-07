In first meeting, Kirk Penner tries to kill proposed Nebraska health education standards

“In cases like the health standards, we totally respected the idea of parent and local control because we gave every school the opportunity to get what they wanted from the health standards,” she said.

She noted that the standards would not have been mandated for local districts.

Penner also expressed disapproval Friday when the board approved a two-hour time limit for public comment.

The board voted 7 to 1 to set the limit, which can be extended or terminated at any time with a majority vote.

Under the change, each person will have five minutes to speak. They must complete a sign-in card with their name and address and identify any organizations they represent. Anyone who doesn't identify themselves would not be allowed to speak.

Penner was the sole vote against the revised policy, citing the health standards.

He said he disagrees with the policy because he doesn’t believe that the board would have voted to extend public comment during the health standards debate, potentially cutting off people wanting to voice their opinions.