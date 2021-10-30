In need of interpreters, OPS looks to its own bilingual students

For Pu Meh, that was understanding that families she was helping wouldn’t understand words such as “science.”

“When we went to school in our country, we didn’t have science, so we did not know how to interpret science,” she said. “I would tell them it’s where they experience stuff because in science I just think of experimenting.”

Hser Kmwe, a senior at Northwest, said even if the words were available in Karen, she made sure that the parents understood what their student was doing and learning in school.

When she was in elementary school, a high schooler interpreted for her parents.

“I always kind of looked up to her at that time because I didn’t really understand English,” she said.

Hser Kmwe promised herself that she would do the same thing when she got older.

For Pu Meh, she’s providing a service that wasn’t available to her own parents.