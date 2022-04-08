In OPS code of conduct update, fighting back would no longer be valid defense for students

Students will no longer be able to say they were defending themselves as a reason why they were involved in a fight under the Omaha Public Schools' revised student code of conduct.

The update is just one of several small changes the school board will consider as the district goes through its annual revision of the code. If approved, the changes would go into effect for the 2022-23 school year.

Anne MacFarland, student and community services coordinator for OPS, presented the proposed revisions to the school board Monday. They include updated terms for the violation of "fighting, serious."

A serious fight includes mutual physical combat between at least two students that causes injury or a large disruption, depending on how many people are involved. Students who commit this violation can also face severe consequences if they don't stop fighting when a staff member intervenes.

MacFarland told the board that the district wanted to make sure students realize self-defense would not be a valid excuse for fighting.

"I just have to speak very plainly ⁠— in many situations where students have been involved in fights, the first response is 'I was defending myself, I didn’t start it,'" MacFarland said.

MacFarland said the responsibility is on school staff to investigate the incident if a student says they were defending themselves in a fight.

Board member Spencer Head said at Monday's meeting that he understands the district's rationale behind adding to the violation terms. But he asked: If a student is actually attacked, would both the victim and the perpetrating student receive the same disciplinary action?

Disciplinary action depends on the investigation, MacFarland said. The district looks at a student's disciplinary record, which might help determine if the fight was the result of a targeted attack — say the perpetrating student had been documented picking on the same student before. OPS then decides what interventions and resources set out in the code would be best for the situation.

"Was it a defensive posture, trying to stop it and get away and get some assistance, or are you turning it around and using it as your excuse to take (them) out as well?" MacFarland said. "How can we really work with the student to develop those skills so that it doesn't escalate into students getting harmed, a large disruption to the environment and then having to remove students from the situation or the school?"

MacFarland stressed that the district takes a teaching and learning approach to behavior with the student code of conduct. The student code is different from a criminal or civil code because district officials can't expect the policies to be all inclusive. Instead, it's a guideline that drives the expectations for each school, she said.

Other proposed changes include adding more information about social emotional learning, reorganizing the code and policies, and amending definitions. MacFarland said the revised code would also include more references to the violation of recording cellphone video without consent from administration. This would also include recording other students without their permission.

Students have been routinely posting videos of other students, including recordings of school fights, on a variety of public and private social media accounts dedicated to OPS schools this year.

"It is seeming as though we are seeing a lot more cellphone video from students and others on our campuses," she said.

The committee in charge of revising the student code of conduct every year includes school principals of all levels, teachers, Omaha Education Association leadership, administrators and other staff members.

"Students throughout the discipline process and families do communicate regularly with our school leaders as well as with our district office about things that they wish they would have known or maybe we should consider, so we gathered all of that input," MacFarland said.

MacFarland said the proposed code revisions will be considered at the next OPS meeting on Monday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Teacher Administrative Center, 3215 Cuming St.

