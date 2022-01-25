In wake of text message controversy, five Westside school board candidates drop out

Before the controversy, the caucus had attracted a field of nine candidates.

Boyle and Rinker withdrew their names hours after the message began to draw attention on social media.

Boyle declined to comment. Rinker said after he dropped out that he knew nothing about the origination of the text and didn't know why anyone would associate him with it.

"It would be irresponsible of me to continue a campaign that hasn't even started yet if it's going to create a divide in this community," Rinker said.

DeJong withdrew her name on Jan. 19. She said the text message seeking support for her candidacy was irrelevant in her decision to drop out "since it did not represent me."

"I’m a mom and a small-business owner. I’m not political," she said. "I realized the level of politics involved in a school board election, and it is not how I want to spend my time and talents."

DeMayo, who withdrew on Sunday, was unable to be reached for comment.

Jaime Kruse, who was not mentioned in the text message, said she got out of the race for reasons unrelated to the controversy.