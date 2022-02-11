Incoming Millard superintendent calls position 'the job of a lifetime'

The Millard Public Schools' incoming superintendent, John Schwartz, said Friday that he's thrilled and honored to be selected and considers the position "the job of a lifetime."
"I appreciate the board's vote of confidence in me last night," he said. "I look forward to working alongside the board, students, staff, parents and the community in order to continue the tradition of excellence that has defined the district over time."
He said this summer will be exciting as he and his family get to know the community. Schwartz and his wife, Laura, have two children, Grant, 11, and Reid, 6. In the meantime, he said, this spring he will focus on his current job as superintendent of the Norris Public Schools.
After a two-hour closed meeting Thursday evening, the Millard school board voted unanimously to pick Schwartz to replace the retiring Jim Sutfin.
"This was the hardest decision I've ever made in my life," board President Stacy Jolley said.
Jolley said the board "agonized" over the decision because of the strength of the finalists.
The board voted after public interviews with three finalists. The finalists had toured school buildings, interviewed and ate with board members and met with students and various district stakeholders.
Schwartz has experience in the Omaha area, having previously worked in the Bellevue and Papillion La Vista school systems. The Norris Public School district, 12 miles south of Lincoln, has almost 2,500 students.
During his public interview, Schwartz told the board that he was drawn to Millard because it has high expectations for student achievement.
Schwartz said he embraces the challenge of maintaining and increasing that achievement.
"One of the many things that makes Millard special is the culture and climate you have here," he said. "People are really, really proud to be associated with Millard Public Schools."
Sutfin, who will retire June 30, issued a statement Friday congratulating Schwartz and the board members.
He said the selection process was "rigorous and seamless."
"I’ve always been proud of the work of the Millard Board of Education, and that was once again verified last night," Sutfin said. "Millard will continue to be in good hands for the children and families it serves."
When board members returned from the closed session, some were emotional about the difficulty of the decision.
Board member Linda Poole said she had the pleasure of spending time with all three finalists.
"It hurts my heart to know somebody won't get their dream fulfilled," she said.
Board member Dave Anderson said, "The tough thing about this is we had a phenomenal pool."
Amanda McGill Johnson, another board member, said it's very exciting "to think about where we can go and what we'll be able to do."
Board member Mike Kennedy said the decision was a hard one.
"Thanks to the search firm," he said. "They brought us what we asked for."
Kennedy said that he didn't like some answers from the finalists but that the district was "blessed" with three good candidates capable of leading the district.
Board member Mike Pate called it a "tough" decision but said that with three really good candidates, "we can't go wrong."
Schwartz's contract details have not been made public.
The other finalists were Josh Fields, superintendent of the Seward Public Schools, and Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of the Norfolk Public Schools.
Schwartz received his doctorate in education from Doane University in 2018.
From 2015 to 2019, he was assistant superintendent for curriculum in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
Before that, he was a high school principal in the Seward Public Schools and an assistant principal at Papillion-La Vista High School.
From 2008 to 2010, he was director of secondary education in the Bellevue Public Schools, and prior to that was dean of students at Bellevue East High School.
He taught social studies at Bellevue West High School from 2003 to 2007.
Public school districts in the Omaha metro area
Bellevue Public Schools
Bennington Public Schools
Douglas County West Community Schools
Elkhorn Public Schools
Fort Calhoun Community Schools
Gretna Public Schools
Millard Public Schools
Omaha Public Schools
Papillion La Vista Community Schools
Ralston Public Schools
Westside Community Schools
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077