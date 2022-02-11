Incoming Millard superintendent calls position 'the job of a lifetime'

When board members returned from the closed session, some were emotional about the difficulty of the decision.

Board member Linda Poole said she had the pleasure of spending time with all three finalists.

"It hurts my heart to know somebody won't get their dream fulfilled," she said.

Board member Dave Anderson said, ​"The tough thing about this is we had a phenomenal pool."

Amanda McGill Johnson, another board member, said it's very exciting "to think about where we can go and what we'll be able to do."

Board member Mike Kennedy said the decision was a hard one.

"Thanks to the search firm," he said. "They brought us what we asked for."

Kennedy said that he didn't like some answers from the finalists but that the district was "blessed" with three good candidates capable of leading the district.

Board member Mike Pate called it a "tough" decision but said that with three really good candidates, "we can't go wrong."

Schwartz's contract details have not been made public.