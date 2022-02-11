Incoming Millard Superintendent John Schwartz calls position 'the job of a lifetime'

Schwartz has experience in the Omaha area, having previously worked in the Bellevue and Papillion La Vista school systems. The Norris Public School district, 12 miles south of Lincoln, has almost 2,500 students.

During his public interview, Schwartz told the board that he was drawn to Millard because it has high expectations for student achievement.

Schwartz said he embraces the challenge of maintaining and increasing that achievement.

“One of the many things that makes Millard special is the culture and climate you have here,” he said. “People are really, really proud to be associated with Millard Public Schools.”

Sutfin, who will retire June 30, issued a statement Friday congratulating Schwartz and the board members.

He said the selection process was “rigorous and seamless.”

“I’ve always been proud of the work of the Millard board of education, and that was once again verified last night,” Sutfin said. “Millard will continue to be in good hands for the children and families it serves.”

When board members returned from the closed session, some were emotional about the difficulty of the decision.