Incumbents and challengers both take leading spots in Omaha-area school board races

All incumbents running for school boards around the Omaha metro area have advanced to the general election.

While voters chose the incumbents to continue in their races, not all came out on top as a few political newcomers finished first in Tuesday's primary elections, according to unofficial results.

Kristi Ryan, who currently works for Omaha Public Schools as a counseling director, received the most votes in the Bennington school board race — only seven more than incumbent Mark Byars.

Mark Wortman, who retired in 2021 as Elkhorn Public Schools' football coach, held a commanding lead over the district's incumbents, Amy Parks and Nancy Rogic-Greufe.

Brittany Holtmeyer, a stay-at-home mom, received hundreds of more votes in the Papillion La Vista school board race than the three incumbents: Brian Lodes, Fred Tafoya and SuAnn Witt.

Most of this year's school board races were highly contested as four suburban districts experienced unusually large numbers that haven’t been seen in at least a decade. The candidate numbers in the Bennington, Elkhorn, Gretna and Papillion La Vista school districts each increased by at least five people since their last election in 2020.

Six candidates in each district except for Westside advanced to the November general election. Tuesday's primary was the final election for Westside because the district traditionally holds a caucus beforehand.

Voters whose candidates didn't make it through the primary will now have to decide whom to vote for in the general — and in many districts that means hundreds or even thousands of votes are up for grabs.

The following are the primary election results for each Omaha-area school district. All results are according to the latest unofficial election results.

Bellevue

Three incumbents running for Bellevue school board received the most votes in the race, which had a total of eight candidates.

Maureen McNamara came out on top, followed by Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson.

Three challengers also advanced: Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.

McNamara said the fact that incumbents received the most votes shows how effectively the Bellevue school board is already operating.

"It shows we have taken our job very seriously over the last few years and we have been extremely vigilant to the needs of our staff and students and families," McNamara said. "So we are happy that it turned out the way it did."

McNamara has been on the board since 2018. Davidson served on the board from 2015-2018. He was appointed in 2021 after member Frank Kumor's death in 2020. Wolford has been on the board since 2006.

Bennington

Bennington's lone incumbent, Byars, came in second place behind Ryan, a political newcomer.

The race itself had 12 candidates. Byars said the increased interest in running for school board has come with more engagement from parents and the community.

"The pandemic has highlighted to folks how important local leadership is, and the issues people care about drove them to stand for election," he said. "I think that is a good and healthy thing."

Byars has served on the Bennington school board since 2015. Ryan, the director of counseling for OPS' new Buena Vista High School, has about 20 years of education experience and has been on the Bennington Middle School PTO board for the past five years.

Ryan said she was surprised to see that she had received the most votes.

"I'm humbled and honored to be among the top six to move forward to the November election," she said in an email. "I am proud to live in a district where so many people value education and are willing to serve. I believe that my extensive experience in education is what led to the amazing support I received."

Four more challengers made it through to the general election: Steve Shannon, Sandra Hulm, Jeremy Dick and Brittany Cameron.

Elkhorn

Support for Wortman was overwhelming in the Elkhorn school board race, which had a total of 10 candidates.

Parks, who finished second, has been on the board since 2014. Wortman has more than four decades of teaching and coaching experience with the district.

Wortman said he thinks his experience living in the Elkhorn community and teaching at Elkhorn High School helped him receive so many votes.

"I didn't really know what to expect going into it, but it was a good feeling knowing that people think I could be a good voice on the school board," he said.

Incumbent Rogic-Greufe, who has been on the board since 2018, finished sixth in the race — grabbing the final spot in the crop of candidates who will advance in the general election.

Three other challengers received more votes than Rogic-Greufe: Brett Elliott, Jerid Tingelhoff and Luther Starks.

Gretna

The two incumbents in the Gretna school board race came out on top with challengers following close behind.

Mark Hauptman received the most votes, followed by Ann Sackett Wright. Both were first elected to the board in 2018.

It was unusual but not surprising to have 10 candidates in Gretna, Sackett Wright said, given the issues and emotions schools have been dealing with the past couple of years.

"I feel honored and humbled to be moving forward," she said. "It's been a hard couple of years for everybody, school boards aside. It's been hard for everybody."

Four challengers also advanced, some only a few votes behind the incumbents.

Blake Turpen was in third place, followed by Lori Lowry, Jenna Garcia and Greg Beach.

Papillion La Vista

Holtmeyer beat out all three incumbents running for the Papillion La Vista school board: Tafoya, Lodes and Witt.

The stay-at-home mom doesn't have any experience with the district, but she said she thinks her work speaking at public meetings the past two and a half years has paid off. Holtmeyer routinely spoke at Papillion board and State Board of Education meetings to speak about a variety of topics including sex education and COVID-19 protocols.

"Honestly, it's amazing to see myself come in first place this round," she said. "I just feel like I received those votes because the parents, staff, students and the community have heard what I have said and they believe in me, trust in me."

Lodes, board president, said the three incumbents finished second, third and fourth with "minimal campaigning." He said voters supported what the board has done the past few years.

"I'm just thrilled that what we thought was happening in the community was true," Lodes said, "and they came out and supported the choices that we've had to make in the last couple of years to keep our students and staff in person learning and safe."​

Two other challengers also advanced: Patricia Conway-Boyd and Elizabeth Butler.

Westside

Incumbents Kris Karnes and Adam Yale both secured their seats on the Westside school board.

The district traditionally holds a caucus that acts as a primary election to narrow the field of candidates. The May primary acts as the district's general election.

Four candidates competed on Tuesday. Karnes received the most support, with Yale in second. Both joined the board in 2016 and will serve another six-year term.

Jessica Powell and Terry Buckman each trailed the two incumbents by more than 1,000 votes in a race where the top vote-getter, Karnes, received 4,441 votes.

"I think we have some things to be proud of over the last six years and I think we have a lot of work to do," Yale said. "I think that we are pretty excited that voters validated our efforts and we just get to go back to work, which is great."

World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.

