Influenza, COVID-19 contribute to spike in student absences at Platteview High

On Monday, nearly 41% of students were absent. On Tuesday, almost 37% were absent, the district reported.

Baugh said officials are considering all options moving forward, but officials are hopeful they can keep the school open.

"We and the board feel strongly about keeping the school open," she said.

Learning is still happening, and the kids who are still there appear to be well, she said. Final exams are scheduled for the week after next, she said.

"We're going to keep tracking the numbers and see where we are (Thursday) and Friday," she said.

Baugh said that as of Wednesday the district's middle and elementary schools had not experienced a spike in absences. The district was not seeing unusually high absences among teachers at the high school, she said.

Masks are recommended but not required at the high school.

Saunders, in his note, said that "in-person learning is the best way for our staff to be most effective."

He encouraged ill students to stay home and rest up.