Installation ceremony for NU President Ted Carter will be held Friday in Lincoln

Ted Carter has spent seven months as the University of Nebraska’s president, but on Friday he will finally get his inauguration ceremony.

Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, will provide comments — a Ted talk of sorts — and many others will speak through videorecorded statements.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, leaders of the NU system and members of the Carter family are expected to attend the ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln. But coronavirus concerns will minimize the duration, audience and pomp of the ceremony.

The ceremony, often called an investiture or installation, will include gowns and music. The music will be previously recorded so that bands and musicians won’t have to attend.

Carter’s installation follows an NU Board of Regents meeting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Campus. That meeting, which will be livestreamed, will start at 8:30 a.m. A link for the regents’ meeting will be available at the NU Board of Regents’ website. The link for the inauguration will be at nebraska.edu/president/investiture.