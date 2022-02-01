Is Nebraska's test for teacher candidates too hard and expensive? Legislature will decide

Kruger said a bilingual friend of hers struggled with the writing portion, even though she passed reading and math.

"She felt many times, when she failed the Praxis, she wanted to give up on education," she said.

According to Kruger, the friend feels that this test doesn’t determine whether someone's going to be a great educator but instead who knows basic skills better than others.​

Kruger said another friend, a mother of three who works three jobs, has passed the math and reading parts of the test but has been trying to pass the writing portion for more than four years. The friend has now taken the writing portion 10 times at a cost of $900, she said.

Kruger said she's had to change her own plans because of the test. She said she recently submitted an application to be an interdisciplinary studies major in education and family studies just so she could graduate on time.

Michelle Warren, an associate professor of Spanish at UNK, said she's been preparing future educators to teach Spanish in the state.