It's no joke: Millard North grad is national champ in humor

He said that while humorous, the speech is also a chance to talk about some really personal and deep issues.

“When I tell people what my humorous interpretation’s about, they usually always laugh, because they’re like ‘That does not sound funny at all,’” he said.

His winning speech was developed from the book, “Best at It,” by Maulik Pancholy, about an Indian boy in the seventh grade who’s gay and dealing with a bully and a crush on a boy.

“He’s trying to feel like he’s important,” Mathur said. “He’s trying to feel like he has a purpose in this school, in his life.”

He said the book was so well-written and light-hearted, with personal moments, he knew it would resonate with audiences.

Denney Bull said she and assistant coach Jackson Gzehoviak guided Mathur, but he came into the program with a knack for humor, and humorous interpretation become his forte.

The first time she saw him as a freshman, she knew he was something special.

In addition to understanding character development and humor, he has an incredible sense of timing, of knowing when to hold a moment, when to pause, she said.