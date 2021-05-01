It's official: Joanne Li is next UNO chancellor

“We have found Dr. Joanne Li as a leader who embodies all of these qualities,” Carter said.

Li is scheduled to earn a $430,000 salary, which Carter said puts her on the lower end of the national average of her peers. Carter told The World-Herald other contract details are being worked out.

In a statement, Lee said she was humbled by the feedback she received during a 30-day public vetting period.

“My first task is to continue listening and learning," she said. "Then, together, we’ll work to turn our ideas into actions that create even more opportunities for students and families, deepen our connections to our community, and grow the economic and social well-being for Omaha and Nebraska for generations to come. Let’s hit the ground running together.”

Li’s selection is the latest step in a decorated career that most recently saw her significantly turn around the graduation rate as the dean at the Florida International's College of Business. Under her watch, the college’s graduation rate improved from 29% in 2017 to what is expected to be a 70% rate this year.