'It's such an honor': Omaha girls among first females to earn Eagle Scout rank

Ellie Siebe-Walles never thought she would join Scouts BSA. But the Omahan is among 10 young women from the Mid-America Council Boy Scouts of America, and nearly 1,000 nationwide, in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

“Up until really late 2018, Boy Scouts just wasn’t in the cards for me,” said Ellie, 18. “But now it’s completely surreal. To be in the first class of women, it’s just such an honor.”

Young women across the country were officially recognized as the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts last month.

Ellie, who is a part of Troop 1885 in Omaha, is joined by four other female Scouts in the troop earning the rank of Eagle Scout, including her twin sister, Abby. The others were 16-year-old Rachel Lunt, 13-year-old Ella Holdcroft and Rebecca Wright, 18.

The girls said people often wonder why they didn’t just stick with Girl Scouts.

“It’s not because the Girl Scouts program isn’t great,” Abby said, “because the programs are all phenomenal in their own way — they’re just very, very different. ... We just wanted to do different things.”