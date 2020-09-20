It's tougher to do college tours, but it's not impossible

Tours are kept to one family at a time now instead of up to four, allowing guides to tailor a visit even more to a prospective student’s interests.

“That’s been a change, but it’s a positive change,’’ Allen said.

Miguel wasn’t able to see everything in the engineering department because of renovations and COVID-19 precautions, but he took advantage of a virtual presentation that filled in the gaps.

Virtual tours are now an option for everyone.

“But most students still want to come on campus,’’ said Kayla Tupper, associate director for on-campus experiences. UNL is averaging 100 to 120 requests per week.

Masks are required for guests and staff, and social distancing is maintained. Allen said most people have been happy about the emphasis on safety. The university always has an empty dorm room to give visitors an idea of their living space in a residence hall.

That wasn’t the case for the duo’s visit that afternoon to York College. All the dorm rooms were occupied, making them off-limits because of coronavirus concerns.