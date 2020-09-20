It's tougher to do college tours, but it's not impossible

Mike Thompson’s daughter Selena made it easy on him and wife Nicole Florez.
After attending an event at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, she knew that was where she wanted to go to college.
Despite some discussions about the price tag, she was certain that God would provide. She’s now a sophomore majoring in theology.
Son Miguel is going the more traditional route. The senior at Skutt Catholic High School has been making college visits, trying to determine which one best fits his engineering interests.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, though, visits aren’t the same as they used to be.
First up was a stop at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a draw because several of Miguel’s former classmates have enrolled there.
“Teenagers aren’t completely communicative about what their thoughts are, but I believe he had a good experience,’’ Mike Thompson said.
Roger Allen, the UNL campus host coordinator, said it’s hard to pack absolutely everything in a tour that usually lasts about 90 minutes, but guides do their best. Visits to the Nebraska Union, residence halls and classrooms and lecture halls are always included. If a guest has a specific interest in a major, like Miguel, that department is added.
Tours are kept to one family at a time now instead of up to four, allowing guides to tailor a visit even more to a prospective student’s interests.
“That’s been a change, but it’s a positive change,’’ Allen said.
Miguel wasn’t able to see everything in the engineering department because of renovations and COVID-19 precautions, but he took advantage of a virtual presentation that filled in the gaps.
Virtual tours are now an option for everyone.
“But most students still want to come on campus,’’ said Kayla Tupper, associate director for on-campus experiences. UNL is averaging 100 to 120 requests per week.
Masks are required for guests and staff, and social distancing is maintained. Allen said most people have been happy about the emphasis on safety. The university always has an empty dorm room to give visitors an idea of their living space in a residence hall.
That wasn’t the case for the duo’s visit that afternoon to York College. All the dorm rooms were occupied, making them off-limits because of coronavirus concerns.
Mike Thompson said York had been recommended to the family by a colleague at Boys Town, where he works. Thompson liked that it was a small private school where his son would get a lot of one-on-one time.
“It was a good tour, very friendly people,’’ Thompson said. “I was amazed at the number of international students who go to that college.’’
Another thing in its favor, Thompson said, was an engineering program that would allow Miguel to study three years at York and then two at Washington University in St. Louis.
Adrianna Sotolongo, the campus visit coordinator, said York also offers a virtual tour, but like UNL it has continued to have a steady stream of interested students.
“We do a personalized visit for every student,’’ she said.
Masks are required, dorm rooms and apartments are off-limits, and lots of sanitizing is done to keep everyone safe.
Many Nebraska colleges have those same guidelines.
At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, officials delayed the start of tours from August to mid-September to give people time to adjust to wearing masks and to make sure COVID-19 numbers were low.
Each interested student can bring just two guests, and they’ll receive a one-on-one visit with a guide. Campus housing is off-limits, but everything else is available to tour. UNK encourages students who know their major to make an appointment in advance to visit with faculty in that department.
Jael Johnson, assistant director for campus visits, said the virus has made her department rethink how staffers connect with prospective students. A newly developed remote campus visit experience is likely to continue post-pandemic.
“That really was a positive experience, and we got some great feedback,’’ she said.
The coronavirus lockdown last spring gave families time to think about their priorities and what they were looking for when it came to college, Johnson said.
Now, they’re eager to see colleges in person.
“They are ready to hit the ground running,’’ she said.
Thompson said his son also visited Benedictine College with his big sister. He had considered looking at colleges near Albuquerque, New Mexico, where his mother is from, but Thompson said that because of the virus they’d like to have him closer to home.
He thinks he might know his son’s favorite, but nothing can be decided until he’s taken the ACT. That’s important with five kids.
“Once he has the ACT done, we’ll have a better picture of financial support and scholarships that could be possible,’’ he said.
