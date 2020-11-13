J.P. Lord School moves to remote learning through Nov. 30

J.P. Lord School will transition to remote learning through Nov. 30.
The decision, announced in a letter to parents Friday from Interim Program Director Melissa Prante, was made after a J.P. Lord student was diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Because of the medical needs of the students we serve and the limited ability for many of our students to wear protective equipment like face coverings, we will transition J.P. Lord to remote learning through the Thanksgiving holiday break," Prante said.
The school, part of the Omaha Public Schools system, educates students from across Omaha and the surrounding area with a variety of complex needs, often multiple cognitive and physical disabilities.
Through contact tracing, those who came into contact with the COVID-positive student have been notified, the letter said.
During the temporary transition to remote learning, staff will continue to participate in proactive testing for COVID-19, and the operations team will work to disinfect the school.
