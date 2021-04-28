Jim and Deb Suttle establish scholarship in memory of their daughter Amber Suttle Tjaden

Former Omaha mayor Jim Suttle and former State Sen. Deb Suttle have established a scholarship fund in memory of their daughter, Amber Suttle Tjaden.

Tjaden, 48, went missing Jan. 27, and authorities found her body Feb. 5, not far from an SUV she had been driving on an unplowed rural road in Otoe County. A preliminary autopsy indicated that the Weeping Water woman died of cold exposure. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The scholarship fund, which the Suttles announced Wednesday, was established at Metropolitan Community College and will support tuition, books or other materials that students need for their program of study.

The scholarship is open to all Metro students, but students in the Gateway to College program, where Tjaden worked as director, are preferred.