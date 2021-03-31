Joanne Li says serving as UNO chancellor would help her give back to the U.S.

Joanne Li had to overcome several hurdles in the late 1980s to get from Hong Kong to the United States.
And after she arrived, she was able to complete her first semester of community college only because of a $600 gift from her best friend.
Li eventually landed scholarships that allowed her to make it through the university system.
Now she’s in the running to become the first woman of color to lead the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Li, 56, was named Wednesday as UNO’s priority candidate for chancellor.
Li now serves as the dean, as well as a professor of finance, of the College of Business at Florida International University in Miami.
“I owe this country tremendous gratitude,” Li told The World-Herald in a Wednesday afternoon interview. “I was nobody, but at every institution I went through, they took care of me, they fostered me, they made things happen.”
Li said she told her father before he died that she wouldn’t return to Asia until she felt she had returned the favor to the U.S. UNO is a “great opportunity” to pay it back, she said.
Li must be confirmed by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents following a 30-day public vetting period. If confirmed, she would be the first woman of color to serve as UNO chancellor and the first Asian-American in the history of the University of Nebraska system to hold an executive leadership role.
Li wasn’t selected as a priority candidate solely because she’s a woman of color, said Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system. She was chosen, he said, because “she’s the best candidate. Period.”
"She understands the importance of a metropolitan university and how it fits with the community," Carter said.
If confirmed, Li would replace Dr. Jeffrey Gold. Gold has been serving as chancellor at UNO as well as at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Gold, who still serves in the UNMC role, has served as chancellor at UNO since 2017. He began at UNO as interim chancellor after a national search failed to find a successor when John Christensen stepped down. University officials later dropped the "interim" status from Gold's title.
Gold has served as UNMC chancellor since 2014. He also will become the NU system's executive vice president and provost.
Originally, Gold was expected to run both institutions through June 2022. But in October 2020, Carter announced that he would accelerate by a year the timeline to name a new chancellor for UNO.
Li is an accomplished scholar in finance and business, Carter said.
With 15 years of leadership experience in higher education, Li has a proven record of advancing student access and success, diversity and inclusion, academic excellence, and community and donor engagement, the university said.
Some of the achievements that set Li apart from other candidates include improving the four-year graduation rate at Florida International's College of Business. When Li became dean in 2017, the rate was about 29%. It’s projected to be 70% in 2021.
Research, community outreach, fundraising and understanding athletics all are important in being a campus leader, Carter said.
“The thing that stood out to me most was her deep love of making students successful,” Carter said. “She’s going to be all about student success.”
Li said students' success goes beyond high grade-point averages. It also requires creating a sense of belonging and pride, she said.
“We are a second home for our students,” Li said. “They spend a lot of time with us. We want them to feel like they’re part of our community.”
For a metropolitan university such as UNO, creating a sense of campus community can be a challenge. Especially when students come from diverse backgrounds.
“It creates a golden opportunity to allow your participants — traditional and nontraditional students — to come together,” Li said. “It closely resembles the real world.”
Li's other achievements include an emphasis on hiring minority and female faculty members. During her tenure, the college hired 40 faculty members, 25 of whom are minorities and 12 of whom are women.
Li also brought financial stability to the college and has been a successful fundraiser.
Her experience at a growing college will prove useful at UNO, Carter said. The university experienced enrollment growth of about 5% last year despite the pandemic.
Li is a native of Hong Kong. A first-generation college student, she earned bachelor and doctoral degrees from Florida State University. She’s married to Frank Stalla, a financial analyst, and has a daughter who is an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia.
Li said she hopes to help students who lack the finances or other resources that make pursuing higher education a possibility.
Seeking out people from underserved communities will help to grow the workforce, she said. UNO’s location and affordable pricing, she said, set it up for success in that area.
“My own life has taught me so much about the value of higher education — not only the degree itself, but the faculty, staff and mentors who dedicate themselves to making sure every student, no matter their background, is successful,” Li said in a statement released by the university.
The national search was conducted by the firm AGB Search. Carter said more than 50 candidates applied for the position.
A 14-member advisory committee guided the search. After a series of public listening sessions with UNO stakeholders, the committee considered a pool of candidates.
A law passed in 2016 meant that little was divulged to the public during the search process. The law allows the University of Nebraska to name only one finalist for the jobs of chancellor and president.
The previous law required NU to make public the names of four finalists for those roles.
If things go well during the vetting period, Carter will bring Li’s appointment to the NU Board of Regents for confirmation. Carter’s goal is for the next chancellor to begin on July 1.
The 30-day vetting period includes a series of open forums that start Tuesday. Members of the UNO community and the public may submit feedback on Li's candidacy at nebraska.edu/uno-chancellor-search.
Li said she plans to listen and take notes at the forums: “I’ll sit in the room like a little sponge and soak up all the information and digest it.”
Photos: UNO chancellors through the years
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2