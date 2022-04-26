Judge upholds the expulsion of Beveridge Middle student after school altercation

A Douglas County District Court judge has agreed with the decision by the Omaha Public Schools board to uphold the expulsion of a Beveridge Magnet Middle School student following a physical altercation.

A school board ad hoc committee reviewed and affirmed the district's decision to expel a 13-year-old girl for the remainder of the fall semester after a violent confrontation with another student on Oct. 5.

Last month, Judge Horacio Wheelock agreed with the school board after the 13-year-old petitioned the court to reverse the board's decision in December. She suffered a concussion, bruises and cuts during the altercation and claimed she was unjustly expelled from Beveridge.

Benjamin Bramblett, the girl's attorney, said a petition for appellate review was filed in district court for several reasons, including alleged due process violations and a lack of substantial evidence in the district's decision to expel the 13-year-old.

Wheelock said there were no grounds for the court to reverse the school board's decision to uphold the expulsion, according to court records. He said the school board didn't act unlawfully or violate the 13-year-old's constitutional rights and its decision was supported by sufficient evidence.

"While I was disappointed with the outcome, I give great deference to our judiciary," Bramblett said in an email. "I have the utmost respect for Judge Wheelock and I fully respect his decision."

Bramblett said an appeal of Wheelock's decision was not filed before the April 10 deadline.

A 23-second video provided to The World-Herald showed a female student, whose age is not indicated in court documents, attacking the 13-year-old girl about 7:35 a.m. during a passing period. The 13-year-old girl, who was thrown to the floor and kicked repeatedly, uses a can of WD-40 to spray the other student in the face. A knife also falls to the floor but was never shown in the video to be in the possession of the 13-year-old.

According to court records, Allison Balus, an attorney who represents OPS in legal matters, claimed the 13-year-old decided to sit near the other female student in the gym before the passing period instead of using a "safe pass," which allows students to go to the counselor’s office during times when they might encounter a bullying student. The 13-year-old claimed she had been bullied for months by the student who attacked her.

The district's investigation into the altercation also included anonymous testimony from several students who said the 13-year-old first pushed the other student before she was attacked and that the knife belonged to the 13-year-old girl. Bramblett denied these claims in court records.

The girl was expelled for the rest of the semester on Oct. 6 for two violations of the district’s student code of conduct — possessing a weapon other than a firearm and unlawful activity.

According to court records, the 13-year-old and the other student — who required medical attention from a nurse after being sprayed — were both charged with assault.

