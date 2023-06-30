You can find patriotic-colored packs of Bazooka Bubble Gum sitting next to the Lucky Lights candy cigarettes.

The bright pink boxes of Bottle Caps are grouped with other tart treats, such as Cherry Sours or Zotz hard candies.

And if you're in the mood for chocolate, nearby is a full case of truffles, buckeyes and bark.

People can find these favorites at Norfolk's latest confectionery: 4th St. Sweets. The shop is nearing its one-year anniversary in July after its owners, Stephanie and Brian Fleming, moved from Colorado to Norfolk.

"We're really excited about being retro and kind of vintage, so that when you walk in, you feel like you're in an old-time candy shop, like something that your grandma and grandpa would have owned," Stephanie said.

The Flemings source the nostalgic candies from a distributor in Altoona, Pennsylvania, that offers dozens of brands no longer found in stores. Other sweets are made in-house with the popular Guittard Chocolate.

Stephanie relies on recipes she created herself or used from her own grandparents. Some sought-after creations include Bumble bark, made with peanut butter, white chocolate and crispy rice cereal; buckeyes, which are peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate; and chocolate-covered cheesecake slices.

Stephanie got her start in the candy business through a job at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Colorado. After she married Brian, who is originally from Wayne, the two decided to move to Nebraska to run their own sweet shop.

Brian, who used to work in the sales industry, said his younger self never would have guessed a candy store was in his future.

"The idea was stirring for a long time in Colorado," he said. "When we left Colorado, we were like, 'let's do it.' "

The journey to opening 4th St. Sweets was definitely a learning curve. At first, any chocolate Stephanie made would turn out cloudy and not shiny. After some research, she realized it was because of the increase of humidity in Nebraska. The store then got its own dehumidifier.

The shop also ran out of chocolates the initial three days of its grand opening. But now they have the hang of their candy schedule: Fudge is made Tuesday or Wednesday, while caramel apples are made on Thursdays. Then Stephanie and Brian have to brainstorm how they will stock their store on Saturdays, which is the shop's busiest day of the week.

Stephanie said more people have been visiting the shop since it landed a spot on the 2023 Nebraska's Passport tourism program, which features 70 businesses or locations around the state. Store owners have to apply and then be accepted into the program after writing an essay and submitting photos of their businesses.

"I was super excited to apply and even more flattered that we got chosen. We've had probably more than 1,000 guests already — just in May," Stephanie said. "So it's been really awesome to meet people from all over Nebraska."

4th St. Sweets also offers gift packages and can cater desserts for events. People can even request a candy from their childhood and Stephanie will see if it's possible to order it.

The shop has been mixing retro candies with modern treats. The latest product includes freeze-dried candy shipped in from Crunchy Bits in Auburn, Nebraska, another Passport stop.

"It's cool when people come in and they haven't seen (a candy) for 40 years and they get all excited and their eyes just light up," Brian said. "That's one of my favorite parts. And of course, when kids come in. The kids just go crazy."