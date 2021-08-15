Kids may be allowed to stay in school after COVID exposure this year, at least initially

Parents may find schools more flexible on quarantining their kids after a COVID-19 contact this school year, at least initially.

Nebraska schools enter the year without a directed health measure dictating what to do when a student has a close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Parents can expect local quarantining decisions to be situational, depending on the specific circumstances of the contact and the spread of the disease, school and health officials said.

Schools are no longer under last fall’s emergency pandemic orders that detailed the rules for isolation and quarantine.

There is state and federal guidance to help school officials but not anything that carries the force of law regarding quarantining, leaving districts to huddle with local health officials to figure out how they will handle those situations.

Health officials in Douglas and Sarpy Counties said that initially, students with close contacts would likely be allowed to monitor for symptoms instead of quarantining — but that could change.

The fluid approach reflects a fluid situation, in which many districts will have both masked and unmasked students. In addition, the impact of the delta variant on schools here is yet unknown.