'Kids need more time in school': OPS officials break down grade level test scores

Omaha Public Schools officials reviewed recently released state test scores by grade level during a school board meeting on Monday.

During the 2021-22 school year, students in third grade through eighth grade were tested under the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS), while scores for high school juniors come from the ACT.

Like the rest of the state, OPS experienced a slide in scores compared to pre-pandemic results. About 20% of OPS students tested were proficient in math and 27% were proficient in English language arts.

“This data doesn’t seem so bleak to me, because you have to think back to what it was like. I try to hold onto that as we look at the numbers,” said board member Tracy Casady. “All those teachers out there … hopefully they aren’t disheartened by this data.”

Middle school OPS students had lower scores than elementary students in both subjects.

In English language arts, third through sixth graders experienced a drop of roughly 10 percentage points from 2016-17 to 2021-22. Those in seventh and eighth grade each had a 6 percentage point drop.

Elementary students had an average of 30% proficiency last year while middle school students had an average of 23% proficiency.

Math scores declined more than those in English language arts, falling from 2017-18 — the oldest comparison year OPS presented in that subject — to 2021-22.

Sixth grade students fell 18 percentage points. Eighth graders dropped 11 points.

Scott SchmidtBonne, director of research for OPS, said elementary students often have better testing results than older students for several reasons, including the increased difficulty of assessments at higher grades.

“If you think about a kindergartner and you’re doing a math assessment, it’s mostly just recognizing the numbers,” SchmidtBonne said. “As you build up and get to ninth or tenth grade math assessments, they’re having to utilize a whole bunch of granular skills to produce an algebraic equation or things of that nature.”

OPS scores ranged roughly 20-30 percentage points lower than state averages across various grades.

Poverty levels have a big impact on how a district scores, SchmidtBonne said.

Nearly 70% of OPS students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch; statewide, only 41% do.

At the end of the board presentation, SchmidtBonne said students are maintaining academic performance compared to results from the pilot 2020-21 NSCAS test, which state officials said should be considered with caution.

Students who are English learners suffered more during the pandemic than other demographic groups in OPS and across the state. Roughly one in five students in OPS receive English learner services.

Only 2% of English learner students tested proficient in English and 3% were proficient in math.

Nebraska’s scores for English learners were similarly low, with 5% of students proficient in English and 8% proficient in math.

Susanne Cramer, executive director of school improvement, said district officials are continuing a systemic plan to specifically help English learners with academic recovery. This includes translating different programs and offering tutoring during school breaks.

The district has been focusing on academic recovery throughout the pandemic, Superintendent Cheryl Logan said Monday.

Earlier this month, OPS expanded its tutoring services as one strategy to help students get back on track.

The district also allocated $14 million of federal aid in March to create more student academic support initiatives.

“Kids need more time in school,” Logan said.