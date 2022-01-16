Kirk Penner talks COVID mandates, health standards, Twitter suspension

Penner said Twitter suspended his account one day after his appointment.

The official reason Twitter gave was a picture he posted two years earlier of him and some buddies from high school with the geese they killed on a hunt near Ogallala, he said.

He said Twitter notified him that the photo violated company policy.

“They red-outlined the picture of the goose,” he said.

He said he objected to the suspension but removed the photo and replaced it with one of him with some friends at the Ryder Cup. Twitter then restored his account, he said.

He said he did not learn that Twitter had mistakenly suspended the account until he was contacted later by a World-Herald reporter.

Twitter never contacted him to say they made a mistake, he said.

He suspects that politics played a role in the suspension but admits that he has no evidence to prove that.

“I’m a 52-year-old guy from Aurora, Nebraska. And they’re going to take a hunting picture down after a Republican governor appoints me,” he said. “But we have to go with the official explanation.”