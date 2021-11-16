Leader of Nebraska teachers union steps down, citing family health issues

Maddie Fennell, executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association, is stepping down, the association said Monday.

Fennell, who has held the post since 2017, cited family health reasons, the association said.

The association board has named Trish Guinan as her replacement.

Guinan was the association's director of advocacy.

In a statement, Fennell said she's grateful for the faith that the board and members placed in her during her time as director.

“Unfortunately, the continued health needs of my husband, my son and other members of my family require more attention than I can give while also fully executing the responsibilities of executive director," she said.

Fennell, the 2007 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, has been a member of the NSEA since 1986. She said she "will continue my support of the important work done by the incredible members, leadership and staff of the association.”

Guinan, a 43-year member of the NSEA, taught mathematics at the secondary and college levels, the association said. She began her association work as a field representative for members in 1996, becoming director of member rights in 2000, and director of advocacy in 2012.