Learning Community Coordinating Council appoints nonprofit director to fill vacancy

The Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties has filled a vacancy to represent the Elkhorn, Gretna and Millard school districts.

The Learning Community Coordinating Council on Thursday appointed Angie Miller to its Subcouncil 4 seat, which had been vacant since Allen Hager's resignation last month. Miller will serve in the role until December 2024, according to a news release.

She is the executive director of DIBS for Kids, a literacy nonprofit, and also serves on the Millard Public Schools strategic planning action team.

The Learning Community is a political subdivision encompassing 11 school districts in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. It was created by the Nebraska Legislature about 15 years ago as a remedy to contentious annexation and expansion plans at the time. It is governed by a 12-person Coordinating Council, with members representing different achievement subcouncils in the metro area.

According to its website, the Learning Community aims to help close the opportunity gap between underserved families and academic success.

The council on Thursday also selected a new chair — a position Hager held prior to his resignation. The council elected Mark Hoeger to the position. Hoeger represents Subcouncil 3, which includes Omaha Public Schools, Ralston Public Schools and Westiside Community Schools.