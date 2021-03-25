Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties taking applications to fill open council seat

The Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties is accepting applications until April 1 to fill a vacancy on its 12-member coordinating council.

The vacancy is for Subdistrict 5, which includes South Omaha and parts of Bellevue. Applicants must live within the district.

Notarized applications must be delivered in person or postmarked by April 1 to Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, 1612 N. 24 St., Omaha, NE, 68110. Go to LearningCommunityDS.org to download an application.

The selected applicant will serve through 2022. The seat is open because of the resignation of council member Anayeli Martinez Real.

