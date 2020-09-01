'Let us play': OPS parents, students gather to protest for sports to be reinstated

Felix Cruz-Tapia and his Omaha South High School cross country teammates believe this year they could’ve been state champions.
Cruz-Tapia, a senior, still has faith that it could happen. That Omaha Public Schools will lift its suspension of fall sports and activities and the runners will get to run their race.
Dozens of athletes, including Cruz-Tapia, and parents gathered on the sidewalk in front of the OPS headquarters at 30th and Cuming Streets on Tuesday afternoon to demand that OPS officials let them play.
District security told those in the the group they could not demonstrate in the district’s parking lot, so they gathered on the sidewalk and held signs up to passing cars, eliciting honks.
All seven of the district’s high schools were represented, with people wearing their school’s colors and holding signs with messages that included, “It’s not too late to let us play,” “Give us a choice” and “Free OPS.”
OPS suspended all sports when the district shifted to all remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year. It’s the only school district in the state not currently playing sports.
On Monday, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan and OPS Board President Marque Snow sent a letter to families acknowledging the disappointment of many students and families but standing by the decision to suspend athletics and activities this fall.
When asked about the rally, a spokesperson for the district pointed to the letter sent by Logan and Snow.
Athletes like Cruz-Tapia said that not participating could affect athletes’ college scholarships.
College scouts are looking at runners’ times and rankings, especially at the state meet, said Cruz-Tapia.
“If we’re not in there at state being able to run, they’re not looking at us,” he said. “They’re not gonna offer us.”
Hunter Push, a football player for North High School, said football players know that at any point they could get an injury that would follow them for the rest of their lives.
“Our parents accept those risks and we accept those risks,” Push said. “The superintendent and the school board shouldn’t be able to tell us, to make the decision for us, that we can’t take this new risk. We should be able to decide that for ourselves.”
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers made an appearance at the demonstration. Standing near Johnny Rodgers Street, he said he learned the most at school, on the football field, basketball court and baseball field.
If all the other school districts in the city and state have found a way to keep kids safe while playing sports then OPS, the largest district in the state, should find a way to let kids play, Rodgers said.
Before the demonstration, OPS parents Janet Kohll, Alan Hauschild and Lisa Carlson wrote a letter to the OPS school board and Logan. The three parents said they were representing “hundreds of OPS families.”
The group said they are tired of plans changing at the last minute and OPS being the exception — no in-person school, no sports — in Omaha.
OPS officials have repeatedly cited health and safety concerns as the reason for changing plans and have said that during the pandemic, conditions can change daily. In the letter sent Monday, Logan and Snow said they are informed by guidance from the Douglas County Health Department and partners like UNMC.
The letter from parents said OPS 2020 graduates were promised in-person graduation ceremonies at Baxter Arena, but those ceremonies were canceled. Other school districts, like Millard, held ceremonies at Baxter and Westside Community Schools held a graduation ceremony outside.
The letter said that families were told in-person classes would start in August only to be told four days prior to the scheduled start of the school year that the district was going fully remote.
The letter also said student athletes practiced and conditioned for sports and activities that were later suspended.
“Now, the only game we are playing is akin to Lucy pulling away the football at the last minute from Charlie Brown,” the letter said. “You have lost our trust.”
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,
