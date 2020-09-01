'Let us play': OPS parents, students gather to protest for sports to be reinstated

When asked about the rally, a spokesperson for the district pointed to the letter sent by Logan and Snow.

Athletes like Cruz-Tapia said that not participating could affect athletes’ college scholarships.

College scouts are looking at runners’ times and rankings, especially at the state meet, said Cruz-Tapia.

“If we’re not in there at state being able to run, they’re not looking at us,” he said. “They’re not gonna offer us.”

Hunter Push, a football player for North High School, said football players know that at any point they could get an injury that would follow them for the rest of their lives.

“Our parents accept those risks and we accept those risks,” Push said. “The superintendent and the school board shouldn’t be able to tell us, to make the decision for us, that we can’t take this new risk. We should be able to decide that for ourselves.”

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers made an appearance at the demonstration. Standing near Johnny Rodgers Street, he said he learned the most at school, on the football field, basketball court and baseball field.