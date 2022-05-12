 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockdown at Central High School cleared after reports of armed student

  Updated
A lockdown at Central High School was quickly cleared on Thursday following reports of an armed student.

School officials received reports of a student with a weapon and placed the building on lockdown around 9:50 a.m., according to an email sent to Central families from Principal Dionne Kirksey.

The Omaha Police Department was called immediately, Kirksey said. When officers arrived, the student was located but no weapon was found.

The lockdown lasted 10 minutes. When a school is in lockdown, all classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off and students are out of sight of any corridor windows.

Kirksey said in the email that school officials will continue to work with Omaha Public Schools' district safety team and local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

"All students and staff are safe," Kirksey said. "We emphasize that the safety of students, staff and visitors is our top priority.  All schools in our district regularly practice safety drills, including lockout procedures."

Officer Michael Pecha, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said he was unaware if any citations were issued regarding the incident.

lwagner@owh.com; 402-444-1128; twitter.com/LaurenWReports

