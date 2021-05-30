Looking back, Omaha graduating seniors find silver linings amid dark clouds of COVID

“It’s really important to care about other people,” Marshall said of the students’ work on the petition.

That doesn’t mean remote learning was easy.

Instead of being surrounded by classmates, Marshall did school work at home under the watchful eye of her dog, Scruffy.

Later in the school year, Marshall was able to spend her days with animals other than her dog when she returned to in-person lessons at the Henry Doorly Zoo for the Zoo Academy.

Her experience at the zoo helped sharpen her interests, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln-bound student plans on becoming a physical therapist for humans or potentially animals.

Daisy Friedman learned that trying to do remote learning from bed is never a good idea.

Friedman, who underwent a triple-organ transplant at age 3, did remote learning for the majority of this school year due to health concerns. The Central High School senior said the experience of remote learning was isolating but also gave her a new perspective.

Friedman said staying home during the pandemic gave her a chance to slow down, get quiet with herself and really think about what she wants to do with her life. She started writing more and even started writing screenplays.