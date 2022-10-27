'Losing too many youth': Mental health, suicide prevention summit draws 300 students

It was during middle school when Lucy Bloomingdale learned that it wasn't normal to constantly struggle with anxiety.

Now a senior at Skutt Catholic High School, she thanks her past self for working up the courage to tell her parents about the dread and uneasiness that lingered every day.

"The feelings are normal, everybody has them, but you don't have to keep them inside and not talk about them," Bloomingdale said. "It's when you're feeling those feelings, and you don't talk about them, that's where it really gets you. It's when you think, 'I'm so alone, I have no one.' "

Bloomingdale's struggle with mental health led her to join the youth advisory council at the Kim Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. On Thursday, she and the rest of the council helped host the foundation's inaugural EmPOWER Youth Summit, an event that's been in the works since the beginning of 2022.

More than 300 high school students from across the Omaha metro area traveled to the Bellevue Christian Center to attend the summit, which focused on equipping students with skills to advocate for themselves and their peers.

Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of the Kim Foundation, said the event was created after a spike in Omaha youth suicide numbers.

According to data from law enforcement in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, youth suicides in the metro area increased from five in 2019 to 11 in both 2020 and 2021, Hebenstreit said. So far this year, there have been five suicides involving area youths.

The pandemic impacted youths more than any other age group, Hebenstreit said. As schools closed doors, suicide prevention went on the back burner.

"Last October, we pulled a group of community stakeholders together from the Mayor's Office to all the school districts, plus mental health professionals, and we said, 'We're losing too many youth. We need to do something.' "

With input from the youth advisory council, the foundation centered the summit on several sessions hosted by community partners. The sessions focused on self-care, connection, diversity and inclusion, social media, change and finding peace.

Kevin Rohlfs, principal at Bellevue West High School, ran one session that taught students how to intervene if they see another student either struggling or in a mental health crisis. He also represented Bellevue West's Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.

"We've lost students to suicide," Rohlfs said. "There are always kids who come forward and say, 'He said this a few weeks ago, I just thought he was kidding.' "

Other sessions focused on being self-aware, learning strategies to deflect bullying and respecting those who are neurodivergent.

In between the sessions, coloring pages were available for anyone who needed an outlet. Crisis counselors and therapy dogs were in the building. Attendees could even partake in yoga if they wanted.

Emma Benoit, a suicide attempt survivor from Louisiana, was the keynote speaker. Omaha-based singer-songwriter Jocelyn also performed, through a partnership with Boys Town National Hotline.

Jocelyn, a Millard South High School graduate, and Boys Town created the "Kindness Tour" in 2019, which involves traveling around the U.S. to perform at schools alongside mental health programming. Many of her songs focus on her journey through mental health challenges.

"I think it's so important that I'm here — to also be just another living example of (what it's like) to have guidance in your life and being able to continue on and know that things are going to be OK," Jocelyn said.

Bloomingdale said all she wants students to take from Thursday's summit is to know they're not alone and recognize when people are struggling.

"Even if not everybody gets the most amazing thing out of today, I think it helps spread awareness. People are going to take what they learned back to their schools," she said. "Talking about it, bringing it to your community, that allows healing."