Lyons-Decatur science teacher surprised with Nebraska Teacher of the Year award

Paul Timm, a science teacher in grades 7-12 at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School in Lyons, was named the Nebraska 2021 Teacher of the Year during a surprise award presentation Wednesday.

The school is located in Lyons, Nebraska, about 70 miles northwest of Omaha.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt presented the award to Timm at the school.

He was one of three finalists for the award. Michael Sandstrom of Chadron High School in Chadron and Sarah Staples-Farmer of Lincoln East High School in Lincoln were also finalists and will be recognized as Award of Excellence winners.

Timm began his teaching career in Laurel, Nebraska, where he taught agriculture education. He currently teaches seventh-12th grade science at Lyons-Decatur Northeast Secondary School, where he has been since 2008.

Timm is an active member of the school community in the National Honor Society, as a Student Assistant Team Coordinator, and as a coach for the Quiz Bowl and the cross country and track teams. He represents Lyons-Decatur in the Nebraska Water Project multischool collaboration and the National Geographic Districtwide Partnership. He helped to establish a research program in the district.