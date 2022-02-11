Mace used to break up fights at two OPS schools; one teacher sent to hospital

One teacher was sent to the hospital after a fight at King Science & Technology Magnet Center in Omaha on Friday.

A large fight occurred about 2 p.m. at the school, located at 3720 Florence Blvd., said Officer Phil Anson, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The fight resulted in a teacher being assaulted and then transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with unknown injuries.

In an email sent to King Science parents, Principal Jane Laughlin said the fight occurred in a hallway, and several police officers responded to the middle school. A school resource officer sprayed mace while responding to the fight and students were checked out by health professionals.

"Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority," Laughlin said in the email.

Anson said "numerous" students will be cited on suspicion of either assault or disorderly conduct for being involved in the fight.

Earlier on Friday, another fight was reported about 11:30 a.m. at Benson High School, 5120 Maple St.

The fight involved eight students, and officers called to the scene were able to break up the fight, Anson said.