Many other Omaha-area school districts not considering stipends for staff

It doesn’t appear most other metro-area school districts feel the need to follow the Omaha Public Schools’ lead in offering stipends to recruit and retain staff.

Multiple suburban Omaha districts said this past week that they aren’t experiencing the teacher shortage as acutely as OPS and are not considering stipends at this time. Officials at OPS, the state’s largest school district, unveiled their plan to use federal COVID-19 relief aid for temporary employee stipends Wednesday.

The proposal appears to be legal, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said. He said the Nebraska Department of Education would review the proposal, if asked, to ensure it is consistent with federal law and U.S. Department of Education guidelines.

“My understanding is such teacher pay plans are acceptable,” he said.

Though the head of the Omaha teachers union and several other educators welcomed OPS’s announcement, the reception wasn’t universally positive.

The taxpayer advocate group Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom opposes the stipends, saying bonuses won’t solve the personnel problems at OPS. Doug Kagan, president of the organization, said teachers tell his group they are leaving because of student discipline problems and indifference from administrators.

OPS wouldn’t be the first metro-area district to award stipends since the pandemic began.

In 2020, with the pandemic raging, Millard provided $1,008 stipends to teachers and salaried staff to compensate them for the extra work demands.

Millard spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said teachers have been compensated in other ways, including through a new contract. Millard officials and the union settled on an 8% increase in the compensation and benefits package over the next two years, she said.

Kleeman said Millard, like all metro-area districts, is working on long-term solutions to the teacher and staff shortage.

She said officials “anticipate being able to start school in a solid position to meet our students’ needs.”

In the Council Bluffs Community Schools, stipends have been given out twice using federal aid money.

The first time was last December when the district gave $500 retention stipends to all staff, spokeswoman Diane Ostrowski said.

The second came in April when the State of Iowa allocated $1,000 retention stipends to classroom teachers across the state. The district extended the state stipends to other licensed staff as well, she said.

The OPS pay increase proposal, which would apply to all certified and classified full-time and part-time staff for the next two years, follows an exodus of teachers that occurred last month. Some employees cited poor working conditions that weren’t improving.

Under the district’s proposal, which will go before the school board for approval Monday, certified and classified full-time staff would receive an additional $4,500 per year, while part-time staff would receive an additional $2,250 per year provided they work 20 or more hours a week.

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said last week that the staff shortages could lead to increased class sizes in the fall.

Several metro-area districts said they are close to finishing up their hiring of teachers. A couple of districts reported some trouble filling noncertified positions like paraprofessionals and custodians.

In districts with growing enrollment, hiring sometimes continues as late as the first week of school.

Jim Frederick, spokesperson for the Ralston Public Schools, said the hiring for next school year has gone well this spring.

“Currently, we just have a couple of open teaching positions for next year,” he said.

Ralston officials are not considering stipends at this time, he said.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools has nearly completed its hiring for the fall, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

As of Thursday, the district had four openings for teachers — two elementary and two secondary — and three for specialists, all of which opened in the last week and a half. The district has applicants for those spots, she said.

“From a certified teaching standpoint, we’re sitting pretty good,” she said.

Hiring paraprofessionals remains a concern, she said.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools has not had a problem hiring teachers, spokeswoman Nichole Baugh said.

“As of right now, we are 100% hired up for certified staff,” she said.

The district, which encompasses much of rural Sarpy County, historically doesn’t get as many applications as the more urban metro-area districts, she said.

“But when we do, they are people who want to be in that area,” she said.

In the Bellevue Public Schools, so far, officials have been able to find teachers and fill open positions, spokeswoman Amanda Oliver said.

“We are not raising class size, and we are not offering stipends,” Oliver said.

Gretna Public Schools superintendent Rich Beran said that while finding teachers has been tougher this year, he doesn’t anticipate any acute problems in the fall.

