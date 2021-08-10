Mask debate rages as Millard students head back to school

Many parents told the school board that they would be sending their children to school without masks, regardless of any mask mandate.

"You don’t have the authority to tell me what’s best for my son, and he will be attending school without a mask,” one parent told the board.

Superintendent Jim Sutfin said he read more than 400 emails over the course of three days and what parents wanted was split 50/50.

Sutfin said he was going to make recommendations that he thinks will be the least disruptive to the education of students and give the best protection to all of them.

Sutfin recommended the school board direct him to create protocols to require masks for pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students under 12 years old and necessary staff. Under his recommendation, the board would have reviewed the mask mandate at its Sept. 7 board meeting.

School board member Stacy Jolley made a motion to approve Sutfin's recommendation, but no one seconded her motion. The other school board members said they were opposed to requiring masks right now, and some said the data didn't back up a need for masks at this time.