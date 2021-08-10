Mask debate rages as Millard students head back to school

Lucy Childers could barely contain her excitement Wednesday morning.
Wearing a bright yellow dress with paisley accents and a matching yellow hair scrunchy, Lucy, 9, was so happy she nearly skipped up the sidewalk to Harvey Oaks Elementary School for the first day of school.
"I made sure to get my outfit all ready, and I was planning on skipping, but I didn't want to run over my little sister here," she said.
One more item completed her outfit for the day: a mask.
On the first day of school in Millard Public Schools, her parents Dru and Audry Childers sent Lucy and her brother Xavier, 10, to school with masks.
Audry Childers said she's disappointed that Millard School Board members on Monday night stuck with their plan to make masks optional for students in all grades.
"Our kids will be masking," she said.
Millard Public Schools is the first school district in the Omaha metro to open for the 2021-22 school year.
Millard spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said district officials recognize "we're still in a pandemic, and we're monitoring closely."
Principals will be working hard to make sure students — masked or unmasked — feel welcome, she said.
"We want everyone to respect everyone's choices and to be kind," Kleeman said.
She said the district has layered safety protocols in place, including sanitizing the buildings and lots of opportunities for washing and sanitizing hands.
Kleeman said masks are "strongly recommended, particularly for those who have not had the opportunity to vaccinate."
At Harvey Oaks, a loudspeaker piped music over the playground, where kids and parents gathered before school. Students, some masked and some not, lined up with their teachers, before heading inside. Similar scenes played out at schools across the district.
Just like last year, the weeks leading up to the new school year were filled with anxiety and speculation from parents as they packed a school board meeting to share their thoughts about requiring masks for the upcoming school year.
On Monday night, about 55 parents showed up at the Millard meeting to speak during a public comment session. Only about five of them asked the school district to require masks for the upcoming year.
The majority of parents told the board that masks should be optional and whether a child wears one should be up to parents, not the school district. Parents told the school board that masks are not healthy for their children and do not protect them from COVID-19, and that children don't get very sick from COVID-19.
Many parents told the school board that they would be sending their children to school without masks, regardless of any mask mandate.
"You don’t have the authority to tell me what’s best for my son, and he will be attending school without a mask,” one parent told the board.
Superintendent Jim Sutfin said he read more than 400 emails over the course of three days and what parents wanted was split 50/50.
Sutfin said he was going to make recommendations that he thinks will be the least disruptive to the education of students and give the best protection to all of them.
Sutfin recommended the school board direct him to create protocols to require masks for pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students under 12 years old and necessary staff. Under his recommendation, the board would have reviewed the mask mandate at its Sept. 7 board meeting.
School board member Stacy Jolley made a motion to approve Sutfin's recommendation, but no one seconded her motion. The other school board members said they were opposed to requiring masks right now, and some said the data didn't back up a need for masks at this time.
School board members Amanda McGill Johnson and Dave Anderson were absent from Monday's meeting. It was announced at the meeting that Anderson has COVID-19 despite being vaccinated — that announcement drew laughter from the crowd.
Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, said the majority of the teachers he represents supports the wearing of masks. He asked the school board to follow the advice of medical experts.
“I want all of our kids to be safe," Royers said. "There is not a straight path out of this pandemic. Sometimes it’s two steps forward and one step back, and this is one of those moments.”
Nebraska tallied 2,371 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Friday, up 43% from 1,658 the previous week and more than double the 1,068 the week before. Last week marked the seventh consecutive week of increasing cases in the state, with counts growing more than tenfold during that time, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Douglas County’s health director reported last week that the number of cases among children under 19 had tripled in the past couple of weeks and that they comprised 26% of all COVID cases in the county — the largest of any age group.
Researchers don’t yet have definitive answers to the question of whether the more contagious delta variant hits children harder than other strains of the coronavirus, said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.
Hard-hit states, however, are seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19 as total cases rise. Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms.
Also on Monday night, Omaha Public Schools joined a growing number of Nebraska school districts requiring students to wear masks indoors when they return to classrooms next week.
The CDC and experts from UNMC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that students and staff wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status.
The Douglas County Health Department recommended to school superintendents that everyone in local schools wear masks.
