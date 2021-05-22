Masked, vaccinated students could avoid quarantine under Millard's mask-optional fall plan

As the DHMs evolve in light of scientific data and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “we suspect schools will respond with sensible rules where a person’s vaccination status may be a threshold question for loosened restrictions,” he said.

Despite the success of the vaccine rollout so far, and assurances from pediatricians and government officials that vaccines are safe, a recent national survey indicates that some parents are reluctant to get their children immunized.

The survey released last week found that 61% of all parents planned to vaccinate all of their children.

The survey, from the COVID Collaborative, the Ad Council and the Council of the Great City Schools, found that 27% of parents would not vaccinate any of their children and 12% remain mixed or undecided.

While at least 65% of parents of children ages 6 to 17 indicated that they plan to vaccinate their children, only 56% of parents of children under age 6 will vaccinate their children, the survey found.

While the Pfizer vaccine has received approval for emergency use for people 12 and older, it has not received full formal approval by the Food and Drug Administration, though Pfizer has applied for that status.