Masks and face coverings will be optional in OPS buildings beginning next month

Beginning next month, masks and face coverings will be optional in Omaha Public Schools buildings.

Monday night, the OPS school board approved a resolution stating that beginning July 1, masks will not be required in district buildings. The resolution was on the board's consent agenda and was passed without discussion.

The district said in a letter to families that face coverings are recommended for people who have not been vaccinated.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is optional but we strongly, we strongly, we strongly encourage staff and families to carefully consider the opportunity," Superintendent Cheryl Logan said during the school board meeting.

OPS gave every staff member access to a vaccine and allowed the Douglas County Health Department to hold vaccine clinics at some of the district's high schools for students and families.